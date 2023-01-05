The official companion podcast for the HBO Original series Succession. Each week, journalist and host Kara Swisher unpacks every episode of this final season wi... More
“Living+” with J. Smith-Cameron and Lorene Scafaria
Host Kara Swisher sits down with J. Smith-Cameron to process episode six, “Living+” and the future of Gerri Kellman at Waystar Royco. Plus, director Lorene Scafaria discusses how Kendall walks the line between success and failure, as he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
37:19
“Kill List” with Kieran Culkin and Dick Costolo
Host Kara Swisher is joined by Kieran Culkin to discuss what’s going on with Roman in episode five, “Kill List” – the Roys’ Scandinavian adventure. Then, the former CEO of Twitter, Dick Costolo, shares thoughts on Lukas Matsson and the veracity of the deal at that Nordic retreat. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/24/2023
37:09
“Honeymoon States” with Sarah Snook, Lucy Prebble, James B. Stewart & Rachel Abrams
Sarah Snook sits down with Host Kara Swisher to unpack episode four, “Honeymoon States.” Kara also welcomes back executive producer/writer Lucy Prebble and speaks with James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams, authors of the new book Unscripted, which covers the Redstone family.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/17/2023
51:20
“Connor’s Wedding” with Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod, and Brian Cox
Host Kara Swisher is joined by series creator Jesse Armstrong and episode director Mark Mylod. Then she has a spirited conversation with actor Brian Cox. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/10/2023
47:43
“Rehearsal” with Lucy Prebble and Laura Wasser
Host Kara Swisher and Succession executive producer/writer Lucy Prebble dig into the family dynamics on display in season four, episode two, “Rehearsal.” Then Kara talks with divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, about Shiv and Tom’s messy separation.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The official companion podcast for the HBO Original series Succession. Each week, journalist and host Kara Swisher unpacks every episode of this final season with the show’s writers, producers, and directors. Plus, she taps real life experts outside the show – like business titans, whistleblowers, and political consultants – to find out just how terrifyingly accurate the world of Succession really is. Podcast episodes are available every Sunday right after the latest episodes of Succession air on HBO and HBO Max. The Official Succession Podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.