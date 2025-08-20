Ep. 9, S2 - ADA Compliance: We Get It, We've Been There
Send us a textThe Tightrope team shares how they overhauled their brand for accessibility—and what city teams can learn from their journey to ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliance.
--------
51:35
--------
51:35
Ep. 8, S2 - ADA Turns 35: What's Next for Accessibility?
Send us a textThe ADA reshaped physical spaces—now it’s redefining digital ones. Host Dana Healy talks with Lynn Wehrman, founder of WeCo, about upcoming web compliance deadlines, practical steps cities can take, and why digital accessibility is essential for inclusive civic engagement.
--------
44:11
--------
44:11
Ep. 7, S2 - AI for Accessibility: Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Send us a textFor Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we unpack insights from NAB 2025 panelists on AI’s role in government accessibility. Hear why city teams must push beyond “good enough” AI and use procurement power to drive inclusive, community-first solutions.
--------
17:07
--------
17:07
Ep. 6, S2 - NAB 2025 Recap: Government Video Is Going Mainstream
Send us a textDana and Tightrope CEO JJ Parker break down key takeaways from NAB Show 2025—from rising accessibility expectations to why local government media is leading the industry, not following it.
--------
9:36
--------
9:36
Ep. 5, S2 - AI Use in Government Media
Send us a textIn this episode, Dana and Erich explore AI, the next wave of innovation for municipalities trying to streamline workflows and provide accessibility for residents.
This podcast is for city communications teams and video professionals in government. We talk about expanding service delivery with video and streaming, media accessibility, gear, broadcast and streaming workflows, and beyond.