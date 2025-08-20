Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentGovernment Video Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Government Video Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Government Video Podcast

Tightrope Media Systems
GovernmentTechnology
Government Video Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Ep. 9, S2 - ADA Compliance: We Get It, We've Been There
    Send us a textThe Tightrope team shares how they overhauled their brand for accessibility—and what city teams can learn from their journey to ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliance.
    --------  
    51:35
  • Ep. 8, S2 - ADA Turns 35: What's Next for Accessibility?
    Send us a textThe ADA reshaped physical spaces—now it’s redefining digital ones. Host Dana Healy talks with Lynn Wehrman, founder of WeCo, about upcoming web compliance deadlines, practical steps cities can take, and why digital accessibility is essential for inclusive civic engagement.
    --------  
    44:11
  • Ep. 7, S2 - AI for Accessibility: Global Accessibility Awareness Day
    Send us a textFor Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we unpack insights from NAB 2025 panelists on AI’s role in government accessibility. Hear why city teams must push beyond “good enough” AI and use procurement power to drive inclusive, community-first solutions.
    --------  
    17:07
  • Ep. 6, S2 - NAB 2025 Recap: Government Video Is Going Mainstream
    Send us a textDana and Tightrope CEO JJ Parker break down key takeaways from NAB Show 2025—from rising accessibility expectations to why local government media is leading the industry, not following it.
    --------  
    9:36
  • Ep. 5, S2 - AI Use in Government Media
    Send us a textIn this episode, Dana and Erich explore AI, the next wave of innovation for municipalities trying to streamline workflows and provide accessibility for residents.
    --------  
    28:41

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Government Video Podcast

This podcast is for city communications teams and video professionals in government. We talk about expanding service delivery with video and streaming, media accessibility, gear, broadcast and streaming workflows, and beyond.
Podcast website
GovernmentTechnologyTV & Film

Listen to Government Video Podcast, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Government Video Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/12/2025 - 12:08:31 AM