Good Moms Bad Choices: Love You, Hate Your Politics

The Black Effect Presents... Good Mom Bad Choices! Hi Tribe! Welcome back to the wonderful world of Good Moms Bad Choices! We continue to carry on the torch of No F*cks Given January in this week’s episode as Erica and Milah discuss the pain of politics, expired relationships, and why it's never too late to face your fears. In this week’s episode, Erica and Milah prepare for the Inauguration and discuss their feelings about the outcome of the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election. After months of consuming sensationalized news coverage, fiery opinions post across social media, and surprising revelations about whom certain loved ones cast votes for, the Good Moms ask: are we still friends after the election? What you can expect to hear: Erica and Milah discuss their 400 million dollar lottery dreams and the ideal first big purchase 6:55 Bad Choice of the Week: Grocery shopping with your Ex….but a different kind of groceries 9:43 The Good Moms Prayer: Sometimes, God wants you to let it go 19:33 Love You, Hate Your Politics: Dealing with Inauguration anxiety and navigating politics in friendship 23:15 My Boyfriend Has A Wife! In this week’s SecretSafe segment, the Good Moms read a write-in story from a listener and teach us where there’s a Martin, there’s always a Gina! 44:44 Revenge of the Late-in-Lifers: Erica and Milah share personal stories of trying new things as you get older and why facing fear is good for your children. 58:59 Watch This episode & more on YouTube! Catch up with us over at Patreon and get bonus content & early episode releases. Join our private Facebook group! Let us help you! Submit your questions Connect With Us: @GoodMoms_BadChoices @TheGoodVibeRetreat @Good.GoodMedia @WatchErica @Milah_Mapp Official GMBC Music: So good feat Renee, Trip and http://www.anthemmusicenterprises.com We miss you! Bring in the New Year with us in paradise at the Good Vibe Rest+Vibe Retreat in Costa Rica February 1-6, 2025 CODE: TRIBESee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.