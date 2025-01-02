Happy Humpday, Tribe! Did you tune into our amazing YouTube livestream? We hope you did! And if you missed it, no worries we got your back! This week, the Good Moms go on YouTube Live to discuss Milah’s exciting news, the harsh realities of life after TikTok, and how to balance productivity with purpose. A Fiancée! Erica and Milah talk about Milah’s engagement and how they planned the perfect surprise 3:16 Bad Choice of The Week: Happy New Year, I’m divorcing my husband! 13:26 Surviving the TikTok Ban: Threads, Red Note, and why we’re never going back to Clubhouse 20:33 Chatting with the Tribe on Youtube Live: Why it's OK to cry at a sex party and balance productivity with purpose 24:50 The ladies give tips on ritualizing good habits and discuss the role vulnerability plays in nurturing new friendships 40:00 OUR FIRST GIVEAWAY! An update on the winner, what’s in the goodie bag, and how to enter the next contest 55:00 Introducing Erica and Milah’s newest non-profit, H*es With Hope. Be charitable! Bring awareness to your local 304, call 1-800-HLP-4HOS 1:08:00 Watch This episode & more on YouTube! Catch up with us over at Patreon and get all our Full visual episodes, bonus content & early episode releases. Join our private Facebook group! Let us help you! Submit your advice questions, anonymous secrets or vent about motherhood anonymously! Submit your questions Connect With Us: @GoodMoms_BadChoices @TheGoodVibeRetreat @Good.GoodMedia @WatchErica @Milah_Mapp Official GMBC Music: So good feat Renee, Trip and http://www.anthemmusicenterprises.com Join us this summer in paradise at the Good Vibe Rest+Vibe Retreat in Costa Rica July 31 - August 5 August 8 - August 13 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:13:16
Good Moms Bad Choices: Love You, Hate Your Politics
The Black Effect Presents... Good Mom Bad Choices! Hi Tribe! Welcome back to the wonderful world of Good Moms Bad Choices! We continue to carry on the torch of No F*cks Given January in this week's episode as Erica and Milah discuss the pain of politics, expired relationships, and why it's never too late to face your fears. In this week's episode, Erica and Milah prepare for the Inauguration and discuss their feelings about the outcome of the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election. After months of consuming sensationalized news coverage, fiery opinions post across social media, and surprising revelations about whom certain loved ones cast votes for, the Good Moms ask: are we still friends after the election? What you can expect to hear: Erica and Milah discuss their 400 million dollar lottery dreams and the ideal first big purchase 6:55 Bad Choice of the Week: Grocery shopping with your Ex….but a different kind of groceries 9:43 The Good Moms Prayer: Sometimes, God wants you to let it go 19:33 Love You, Hate Your Politics: Dealing with Inauguration anxiety and navigating politics in friendship 23:15 My Boyfriend Has A Wife! In this week's SecretSafe segment, the Good Moms read a write-in story from a listener and teach us where there's a Martin, there's always a Gina! 44:44 Revenge of the Late-in-Lifers: Erica and Milah share personal stories of trying new things as you get older and why facing fear is good for your children. 58:59
1:10:24
Good Boy: On All Fours Feat. Phor
Welcome back to another episode of Good Moms Bad Choices. This week, Erica and Jamilah have a very special… special pup? Yes, our guest this week is none other than Phor! Phor rose to fame on Black Ink Crew: Chicago but has more recently stepped fully into his truth as a masked "big dog." Yes, he wears a mask designed to emulate a dog and yes this is not for shits and giggles! The Good Moms and Phor sit down for an honest and intimate conversation about accepting your true identity, living beyond the judgment of others, and why a little bit of kink never hurt nobody! Phor shares the dark side of Reality TV and why it's important to own your narrative 4:30 Mask on or Mask Off? Erica and Milah get to the bottom of your most pressing questions about the good boy, Phor 14:30 Embracing new Identities and fatherhood: Phor offers his perspective on parenting and teaching your children to live in truth 26:00 Advice from The Good Moms and the Good Boy: how to remain unbothered, build a healthy resistance to criticism, and find like-minded people 35:00 Phor gives the people his most important life affirmation and a very, very messy Whorie you won't forget! 48:00
1:02:03
This is How You Give No F*cks
They're baaaaack! The Good Moms have returned from hiatus to hang with the Tribe and bring in 2025 with a bang. Welcome to No F*cks Given January. Join Erica and Milah as they sit down to fill you in on what they've been up to while off-season, bringing the spicy energy you know and love! The ladies give witty and thoughtful perspectives on regrettable decisions in the bedroom, the craziest updates in Pop Culture, and advice on how everyone can learn to not give a f*ck! What you can expect to hear: • Amazing news about a fresh partnership with The Black Effect and iHeart. 2:25 • Erica discusses her recent sex injury in the newest segment, Bad Choice of the Week. 15:25 • Important updates on Nick Cannon's narcissism, Cam Newton's top hat, and why being poly is more important than speaking poly. 29:20 • No F*cks Given: Erica and Milah give advice on how to live authentically and give power to pleasure. 47:00 • Goodbye MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way), Hello WGTOW: Saying adios to the Men's Rights movement and ushering in a new era of Women Going Their Own Way. 1:04:03 • The Good Moms raise their glasses to Cardi B and the future of feminism: Cheater-Backers. 1:05:12
1:22:50
Good Moms Bad Choices is now part of The Black Effect Podcast Network!
Good Moms Bad Choices is now part of the Black Effect Podcast Network! If Oprah and Howard Stern had a baby it would be Good Moms Bad Choices. Meet Erica and Milah, two uncensored sex and cannabis-positive parents who are redefining what modern motherhood looks like. Warning, this is not your everyday mommy Podcast! This audio diary is not only for parents but women who feel alone in their good and bad choices. Prepare to laugh, cry, and be inspired. Fellas, you're invited too! New episodes drop every Wednesday. Welcome to the Tribe!
1:41
