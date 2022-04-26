We make a lot of choices, every single day. Some explode, some implode, most we barely remember. Each week on Choice Words, Samantha Bee sits down with people s... More
Available Episodes
5 of 93
Stealing Cars or Sporting Goods? (with Judd Apatow)
When Judd Apatow was in sixth grade, he knew he wasn’t like the other kids. While everyone else played sports, he would come directly home from school to watch shows like M*A*S*H, The Odd Couple, and Monty Python. Sam asks Judd about his choice to write jokes for comics twice his age, where his unearned confidence came from, and how to stay humble in Hollywood. Plus, they swap crime stories, from changing the price tags on racquetball racquets to… stealing cars?
Check out his new book, “Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy.”
Follow Judd Apatow @JuddApatow on Twitter and Instagram.
Keep up with Samantha Bee @realsambee on Instagram and @iamsambee on Twitter. And stay up to date with us @LemonadaMedia on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/1/2023
40:02
Baby or Facelift? (with Rosie O'Donnell)
When Rosie O’Donnell chose to step away from her talk show after six successful seasons, her actor friends thought she was out of her mind. Sam asks Rosie what went into that professional choice as well as a personal one: celebrating her 50th by adopting a baby. Rosie relives moments like drunk-dialing Oprah, fighting with Eileen Fisher, and uttering a sentence that’s never been said in Hollywood.
Follow Rosie O’Donnell @Rosie on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
Keep up with Samantha Bee @realsambee on Instagram and @iamsambee on Twitter. And stay up to date with us @LemonadaMedia on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/1/2023
39:52
Choice Words with Samantha Bee (Official Trailer)
Samantha Bee is pro-choice. Yes, that one, but also others! Each week, Sam will sit down with people she admires to explore the biggest choices they’ve made in their lives and the ripple effects those decisions have had – the good, the bad, and everything in between. What wisdom can we glean from the choices made by some of the most successful people in film, comedy, music, sports, and politics? Find out on Choice Words, coming June 1.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/25/2023
2:11
Coming Soon: Choice Words with Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee is coming back! Starting this June, Sam will talk to celebrities, politicians, journalists, chefs, artists, and athletes about the big choices they’ve had to make in life to get them to where they are today. Because she's not just pro-choice; she's pro-choices.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/3/2023
1:19
Full Release: Pamela Adlon
For the Season Two finale, Samantha Bee sits down with actor Pamela Adlon to talk about ending her show Better Things, why Mother's Day is the worst day of the year, 80s afterschool specials and making enough lasagna to feed the fire department.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
We make a lot of choices, every single day. Some explode, some implode, most we barely remember. Each week on Choice Words, Samantha Bee sits down with people she admires to examine the biggest choices they’ve made in their lives and the ripple effects those decisions have had. What’s a story a journalist took a chance on that changed history? A vote that a politician never should have cast? A song lyric a musician came up with in the shower that made them instantly famous?
Sam’s made a lot of choices, too. She may have to interview herself about starting this podcast.