Stealing Cars or Sporting Goods? (with Judd Apatow)

When Judd Apatow was in sixth grade, he knew he wasn’t like the other kids. While everyone else played sports, he would come directly home from school to watch shows like M*A*S*H, The Odd Couple, and Monty Python. Sam asks Judd about his choice to write jokes for comics twice his age, where his unearned confidence came from, and how to stay humble in Hollywood. Plus, they swap crime stories, from changing the price tags on racquetball racquets to… stealing cars? Check out his new book, “Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy.” Follow Judd Apatow @JuddApatow on Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with Samantha Bee @realsambee on Instagram and @iamsambee on Twitter. And stay up to date with us @LemonadaMedia on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.