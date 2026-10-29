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First of Kind

@soleio
ArtsBusiness
First of Kind
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • First of Kind

    Jason Yuan: For the Plot

    10/29/2026 | 45 mins.
    How can being a playwright prepare one for designing social intelligence?
    Jason Yuan is the CEO and founder of Hivemind. A former Apple designer, he pioneered MercuryOS, an early vision of intent-based computing, then cofounded Dot, a personal AI companion with long-term narrative memory. He now sets off to build a second AI startup inspired by the Madonna song “Future Lovers.”
    In this conversation with Soleio, Jason explains why Hivemind runs on principles instead of rules, why every relationship is a story with shared authorship, and why his product motto is “for the plot.”
    Jason makes the case that the best products, like the best stories, are based on truth. A truth that is fundamentally plural.

    00:00 Own Your Story, Do It True
    00:49 Costumes, Stages, then World-Building
    03:03 Hivemind in the Wild
    08:42 From MercuryOS to Dot
    13:20 Did You Make a Startup to Fix Yourself?
    16:47 Every Relationship is a Story
    19:35 The Graveyard Before Hivemind
    22:25 Can Jason See Gotham?
    28:13 Do It for The Plot!
    29:13 Designing the Hivemind launch
    32:48 The Information Market
    34:45 Making Work That Feels True
    41:02 Being Known Is the Most Wonderful Thing

    S3:E02 Jason Yuan: For the Plot
    Hosted by Soleio https://x.com/soleio @soleio
    Coproduced with Room 3: https://room3nyc.com @room3nyc

    Jason Yuan: https://x.com/jasonyuan

    First of Kind is powered by our sponsors:
    Framer – https://framer.com
    Noon – https://noon.design
    Grok Bot – https://x.ai/bot
    Ramp – https://ramp.com
    Vercel – https://vercel.com
    Granola – https://granola.ai
    Profound – https://tryprofound.com

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/@firstofkind
    𝕏: https://x.com/firstofkind
    Threads: https://threads.com/firstofkind
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstofkind
    Website: https://firstofkind.com
    Hashtag: #FirstofKind
  • First of Kind

    Guillermo Rauch: One Stroke Dragon

    10/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    What can a dragon painted in a single stroke teach us about software?
    Guillermo Rauch is the founder and CEO of Vercel. Growing up in Argentina, he taught himself English in order to teach himself programming, then went on to create Socket.io and other foundational technology for the real-time web. Along the way, he developed a cunning designer’s eye that became the competitive advantage for what is now a multi-billion dollar venture.
    In this conversation with Soleio, Guillermo explains why he designed Vercel’s first command line in Sketch before writing any code, why layout shift erodes trust, and why his company won’t commit any “random acts of AI.”
    Guillermo makes the case for why he’s not just chief executive. He is also chief designer.
    00:00 Human Effort Is Still Underrated
    00:44 Chief Executive, Chief Designer
    02:33 Two Bets: Software and English
    05:15 Gmail Was My Siren Call
    11:06 Exposure Hours
    14:49 Layout Shift and the One Stroke Dragon
    17:10 No Random Acts of Al
    25:17 Can Agents Have Taste?
    30:15 Software Factories and Agent Customers
    34:59 Everything Is Communication
    38:04 A New American Story
    41:52 Lifemaxxing
    S3:E01 Guillermo Rauch: One Stroke Dragon
    Hosted by Soleio and produced by Room 3: https://room3nyc.com @room3nyc
    Guillermo Rauch: https://x.com/rauchg · https://rauchg.com
    First of Kind is powered by
    Framer: https://framer.com
    Noon: https://noon.design
    Grok Bot: https://x.ai/bot
    Ramp: https://ramp.com
    Vercel: https://vercel.com
    Granola: https://granola.ai
    Profound: https://tryprofound.com
    Website: https://firstofkind.com
    YouTube: https://youtube.com/@firstofkind
    𝕏: https://x.com/firstofkind
    Threads: https://threads.com/firstofkind_
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstofkind_
    Hashtag: #FirstofKind
  • First of Kind

    Everett Katigbak: Indie Streak

    03/18/2026 | 32 mins.
    What do Anthropic, Facebook, Pinterest and Stripe all have in common?

    Everett Katigbak has played a foundational creative role at some of the most iconic brands in technology. His film work documents the stories of seminal figures who have shaped culture, such as his documentary projects on Stewart Brand and Luis Valdez.

    In this in-depth conversation at his beautiful San Francisco home, Everett describes the “golden thread” that weaves through his non-linear career path, the importance of humanizing infrastructure, and why he believes your side hustle is actually your “true form.” 

    As of this recording, Everett has set out on his own to develop an independent creative practice. After years behind the camera, tech’s “brand guru” steps out in front of it.

    00:00 Intro: “Your side hustle is your true form”
    03:01 Making Facebook Feel Human
    05:04 Getting Hired Because You Don’t Fit
    08:10 Why San Francisco? Place Before Job
    11:33 Analog Research Lab origins & mantras
    13:35 Propaganda, Self-Talk, and Shaping Company Culture
    16:32 Designing for Engagement vs. Meaning
    17:18 Living in Contradictions: Anachronist Meets Futurist
    19:27 How to Pick the Right Company (A Nose for What’s Next)
    21:03 Expansion vs. Mastery: A Different Kind of Career Path
    24:00 Going Independent
    26:24 Inside Cursor as a “Cultural Sleuth”
    28:49 Stories of Unseen Figures: Luis Valdez, Stewart Brand
    32:00 Closing: Advice for Future Pioneers

    S2:E6 Everett Katigbak: Indie Streak
    Hosted by Soleio and produced by Room 3: room3nyc.com @room3nyc

    First of Kind is powered by our sponsors:
    Framer — framer.com
    Cursor — cursor.com
    Vercel — vercel.com
    Profound — tryprofound.com

    Website: firstofkind.com
    YouTube: youtube.com/@firstofkind
    𝕏: x.com/firstofkind
    Threads: threads.com/firstofkind_
    Instagram: instagram.com/firstofkind_
    Hashtag: #FirstofKind
  • First of Kind

    Joseph Cohen: Infinite Ride

    03/11/2026 | 36 mins.
    What if you designed a new class of vehicle from the ground up?

    Joseph Cohen first cofounded Universe, the mobile-first website builder, before turning his attention to the physical world. He and his brother Eddie Cohen now run Infinite Machine, an automotive company reimagining how people move through cities — not with cars, but with something entirely new, starting with the electric motorcycle.

    We met at Infinite Machine's headquarters in New York City, where Joe walked us through the design philosophy behind “non-car” vehicles, why electrification unlocks radical new form factors, and what it means to bet on autonomous people over autonomous cars.

    00:00 – Intro: Color Outside the Lines
    01:50 – A New Symbol for Freedom
    05:52 – The Stolen Vespa
    09:49 – The P1 vs. The Vision Pro
    12:52 – Hard Modernism
    17:26 – Painters Who Paint Factories
    19:42 – Ten Times the Trips
    23:33 – The Vespa Has No Engine
    27:51 – Ask New Questions
    32:00 – The Company as Medium
    34:11 – Outro: What Memories Will You Make

    S2:E5 Joseph Cohen: Infinite Ride
    Hosted by Soleio and produced by Room 3: room3nyc.com @room3nyc

    First of Kind is powered by our sponsors:
    Framer — framer.com
    Cursor — cursor.com
    Vercel — vercel.com
    Profound — tryprofound.com

    Website: firstofkind.com
    YouTube: youtube.com/@firstofkind
    𝕏: x.com/firstofkind
    Threads: threads.com/firstofkind_
    Instagram: instagram.com/firstofkind_
    Hashtag: #FirstofKind
  • First of Kind

    Koen & Jorn: Framer Reloaded

    03/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    When do you know to pivot or surrender?

    Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk co-founded Framer, the web design platform that helps designers ship beautiful sites fast. 55% of YC companies run on it. Designers love it. But Framer almost didn't make it.

    What began as a high-fidelity prototyping tool born inside Facebook's design culture became—after a near-death pivot five years in—the premier site builder for designers who ship. 

    Over drinks at the Lone Palm in San Francisco, Koen and Jorn recall what it took to step back from the brink of oblivion and chart a new course — for themselves and the field of digital design.

    00:00 Intro: Lone Palm, Last Call
    01:34 What is Framer Today?
    02:39 Pick a Problem You Love
    06:14 Three Interactions to Fifty
    08:20 Rough Riding / Why VC is Good
    11:38 Three Options Left
    14:31 The Pivotal Lunch
    20:46 Act III: Solving the Walkie-Talkie
    29:08 Artistry meets Wall Street
    32:20 Stay Weird, Keep Building

    Special thanks to Jane Seabrook and the Lone Palm team for permitting us to film the first ever video podcast at their storied bar.



    Koen Bok & Jorn van Dijk: Framer Reloaded
    First of Kind, S2:E4
    Hosted by Soleio and produced by Room 3: room3nyc.com

    First of Kind is powered by our sponsors:
    Framer — framer.com
    Cursor — cursor.com
    Vercel — vercel.com
    Profound — tryprofound.com

    Website: www.firstofkind.com
    𝕏: x.com/firstofkind
    Threads: threads.com/firstofkind_
    Instagram: instagram.com/firstofkind_
    Hashtag: #FirstofKind
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About First of Kind
The future belongs to designers who build. First of Kind is the story of design and tech told by its pioneers. Hosted by Soleio. Coproduced by Room 3. Sponsored by Framer, Noon, Grok Bot, Ramp, Vercel, Granola and Profound. firstofkind.com
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