欸！我說到哪裡了？
欸！我說到哪裡了？
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
欸！我說到哪裡了？
王偉忠｜中廣流行網 X 金星文創
add
大家好，我是王偉忠。 歡迎收聽「欸！我說到哪裡了？」 欸......對對對！不要懷疑，我的節目名稱就叫「欸！我說到哪裡了？」 因為我們這個年紀，很容易說著說著，就不知道說到哪裡去了...... 很高興跟大家又見面！ ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://ww...
More
Arts
TV & Film
Leisure
Available Episodes
5 of 490
2025.01.23 欸！我說到哪裡了？專訪【過年來追劇】張正芬
主題：過年來追劇 來賓：#張正芬 片單：陸劇《清明上河圖密碼》 日劇《宛如阿修羅》 韓劇《魷魚遊戲2》 #欸我說到哪裡了 #王偉忠 #清明上河圖密碼 #宛如阿修羅 #魷魚遊戲2 ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
40:38
2025.01.22 欸！我說到哪裡了？專訪【奧運史上台灣第一面拳擊獎牌得主】黃筱雯
主題：奧運史上台灣第一面拳擊獎牌得主 來賓：#黃筱雯 ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
38:15
2025.01.21 欸！我說到哪裡了？專訪【欸！白冰冰說到哪裡了？】白冰冰、蔡亞露
主題：奧運史上台灣第一面拳擊獎牌得主 來賓：#白冰冰、#蔡亞露 ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
37:18
2025.01.20 欸！我說到哪裡了？專訪【一年談一次】張盛舒
主題：一年談一次 來賓：科技紫微網創辦人 #張盛舒 ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
41:07
2025.01.16 欸！我說到哪裡了？專訪【幻藍小熊來看深山老妖】幻藍小熊
主題：幻藍小熊來看深山老妖 來賓：#幻藍小熊 ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
39:13
Show more
About 欸！我說到哪裡了？
大家好，我是王偉忠。 歡迎收聽「欸！我說到哪裡了？」 欸......對對對！不要懷疑，我的節目名稱就叫「欸！我說到哪裡了？」 因為我們這個年紀，很容易說著說著，就不知道說到哪裡去了...... 很高興跟大家又見面！ ======================== YouTube【王偉忠電視台】https://www.youtube.com/@weichung_official_tv Facebook【王偉忠】https://www.facebook.com/weichunggo.official/ Instagram【王偉忠】 https://www.instagram.com/weichung_official/ Powered by Firstory Hosting
Podcast website
