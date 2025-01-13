Episode 18 - Really, Chuck Schumer and Trump is a KGB Spy???
This week Nicole and Jaime discuss our constitutional crisis, Dems choking hard, and the latest conspiracy theory that Trump may be a KGB Agent?!? It's a wild ride!!
--------
1:04:15
Episode 17 - Tariffs, a Recession, and when are the Dems going to act???
Jaime and Nicole discuss the pains of Trump's tariffs, the dismantling of the Department of Education, the fear we have to even check our 401ks, and when will the Democratic party take action???
--------
54:11
Episode 16 - The Zelenskyy Debacle, Tariffs, Social Security and More
This week, Nicole and Jaime sit down to discuss the absolute mess that was the Trump Zelenskyy meeting, Musk claiming Social Security is a Ponzi scheme, the dismantling of the Federal Government including the Dept of Education and more.
--------
58:52
Episode 14 - Federal Layoffs and Gaslighting about Ukraine and DOGE
This week we talk about the Federal Layoffs that have happened so far, DOGE lies about cutting spending, and the Trump lies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
--------
1:02:09
Episode 13 - Holy Crap, DOGE is young, plus trans rights, and Greenland, really?!??!
Nicole and Jaime are talking through the craziest issues impacting our government today!! Today's episodes include how young (and so unqualified) DOGE is, Greenland, and trans rights.