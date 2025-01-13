Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsNewsFind Out Nation
Listen to Find Out Nation in the App
Listen to Find Out Nation in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Find Out Nation

Podcast Find Out Nation
FindOutNation
Join us to discuss what happens when an entire nation F*CKS AROUND and FINDS OUT.
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Episode 18 - Really, Chuck Schumer and Trump is a KGB Spy???
    This week Nicole and Jaime discuss our constitutional crisis, Dems choking hard, and the latest conspiracy theory that Trump may be a KGB Agent?!? It's a wild ride!!
    --------  
    1:04:15
  • Episode 17 - Tariffs, a Recession, and when are the Dems going to act???
    Jaime and Nicole discuss the pains of Trump's tariffs, the dismantling of the Department of Education, the fear we have to even check our 401ks, and when will the Democratic party take action???
    --------  
    54:11
  • Episode 16 - The Zelenskyy Debacle, Tariffs, Social Security and More
    This week, Nicole and Jaime sit down to discuss the absolute mess that was the Trump Zelenskyy meeting, Musk claiming Social Security is a Ponzi scheme, the dismantling of the Federal Government including the Dept of Education and more.
    --------  
    58:52
  • Episode 14 - Federal Layoffs and Gaslighting about Ukraine and DOGE
    This week we talk about the Federal Layoffs that have happened so far, DOGE lies about cutting spending, and the Trump lies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
    --------  
    1:02:09
  • Episode 13 - Holy Crap, DOGE is young, plus trans rights, and Greenland, really?!??!
    Nicole and Jaime are talking through the craziest issues impacting our government today!! Today's episodes include how young (and so unqualified) DOGE is, Greenland, and trans rights.
    --------  
    55:52

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Find Out Nation

Join us to discuss what happens when an entire nation F*CKS AROUND and FINDS OUT.
Podcast website

Listen to Find Out Nation, The Megyn Kelly Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 1:20:09 AM