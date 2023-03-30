Ignored No More
Indigenous tribes lived with the water's flow for centuries. Then, they were shut out of decision making about the Colorado River. In this episode, we go to the Jicarilla Apache Reservation to learn what that's meant for tribes, and how it's contributed to the river drying up. We also meet someone from a very different background in Boulder, Colorado. Together these men are urgently trying to do the same thing: Get everybody to the table to come up with solutions together--solutions to serve everyone who depends on the river. Part 2 of a 10-part series.
For more CPR News coverage of the Colorado River, visited cpr.org/parched.
