What Donald Trump's second term will mean for the US economy

Donald Trump has promised to fix what he calls a broken economy and usher in a "golden age of America." He's vowed to implement record tariffs, slash regulation, and deport millions of undocumented immigrants. But what will that mean practically for America's economic future? On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer is joined by Oren Cass, founder and chief economist at the conservative think tank American Compass, to discuss Trump's economic agenda and why Cass believes it will help American workers and businesses in the long run. Mass deportations, he says, will lead to a tighter labor market that will force employers to raise wages and increase working conditions. He also argues that steep tariffs are the only way to level the playing field with China, which has "flouted any concept of a free market or fair trade" for decades. However, many economists warn that Trump's plan will lead to rising inflation and a global trade war. So what's the biggest argument for an America first economic agenda? Will it really lead to long-term benefits for workers? Oren Cass makes his case.Host: Ian BremmerGuest: Oren Cass