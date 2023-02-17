Hosted by Devi Brown, “Deeply Well” is a soft space to land where higher consciousness meets your everyday life. A place to nourish your whole being, through co... More
Adapt and Adjust with Lalah Delia
Understanding one’s sensitivity; over our emotions, mind, and spirituality can take time to examine and define. How do you respond to toxicity? How do you adapt? What is the name of what you’re going through? Finding the answers to these questions could lead you to being your full self.
On today’s episode, Lalah Delia joins the conversation. Delia is a bestselling author, educator, spiritual writer, certified spiritual practitioner, and founder of Vibrate Higher Daily School. She is leading seekers to self-empowerment and a life of more grace and high vibrations, and today she shares her story and her light with us.
Learn More: Lalah Delia
The Book: Vibrate Higher Daily
Connect: @DeviBrown @LalahDelia

5/4/2023
1:01:53
Sneak Peek for Season 3
As we conclude this Season, we welcome the next chapter and hope you will continue the journey with us. Everything evolves especially if it is healthy, it is bound to grow. The podcast was initially introduced as Dropping Gems and has developed into a more mature welcoming space and henceforth will be known as, "DEEPLY WELL with Devi Brown".
Connect: @DeviBrown
3/24/2023
24:57
Cultivate Creativity
Creation is everything, thus it is important to be intentional about what we are creating and co-creating. Whatever we do to communicate and nourish our creativity is important to keep awareness of the role we play. Devi offers a few questions to help direct our focus as we move forward to create with intention and purpose.
Connect: @DeviBrown
3/10/2023
28:52
Creating Beauty
When was the last time you took an intentional bath or just gave yourself the extra attention needed toward your self-care?
Creating intentional practices to implement every week really helps us to connect with our bodies in different and holistic ways. Life can be very distracting but you deserve to feel beautiful, so it’s important to make time to honor and nourish your radiant being.
Connect: @DeviBrown
3/3/2023
29:22
Soul Question Meditation
There are four soul questions in primordial sound mediatiation, Who am I? What do I really want? What am I grateful for? and How can I serve? By asking these four questions we invite clarity, healing, awareness, and so much more to connect us more deeply with our purpose and divine being. This week Devi guides us through meditation for each question.
Connect: @DeviBrown
