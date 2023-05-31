Savage subtweets. Scathing diss tracks. Tell-all memoirs. These are the weapons that celebrities use to wage modern social warfare against each other. Feuds bet... More
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears: Part 2 | 2
As #freeBritney hits its climax, Jamie Lynn hits the press circuit with her new memoir – and Britney and her fans are NOT having it. Each sister stakes her claim to the truth on social media, which reveals big differences in how they view their past. But with these sisters, the search for peace is destined to become a public spectacle.
6/12/2023
44:04
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears: Part 1 | 1
Behind Britney's fight for freedom, another battle was raging – a fiery feud with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. In our first two-part series on Diss and Tell, we look at sisters raised in the same household and catapulted into stardom. But the intense limelight didn't bring them closer. It ignited an explosive sibling rivalry. We'll delve into their shared past to understand how it all began - from a teen pregnancy, to a controversial memoir, and a sea of cryptic Instagram captions, did these two sisters ever have a chance? More than just a celebrity spat, the story of Britney and Jamie Lynn is a complex tale of family, fame, and the consequences of waging personal battles on the public stage.
6/12/2023
42:48
Introducing: Diss and Tell
Diss and Tell premieres on June 12.
Savage subtweets. Scathing diss tracks. Tell-all memoirs. These are the weapons that celebrities use to wage modern social warfare against each other. Feuds between celebrities captivate us like nothing else. Why are there so many fights that play out for everyone to watch? How do public figures tap into the arsenal of weapons at their disposal to come out on top? And why do we have such a hard time looking away?
From Wondery, the makers of the hit series Scamfluencers and Even the Rich, comes Diss and Tell. Hosts Sydney Battle and Matt Bellassai take you deep into pop culture’s most iconic celebrity feuds, from Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Sydney and Matt unpack who fired the first shot, what happened, and how cultural phenomena and hidden forces influence not only these battles, but also the world we live in. Premiering June 12.