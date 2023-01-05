The Nazi Art Mystery (Part 2 of 3)

Art detective Arthur Brand continues his quest to find Hitler's favourite statues, the massive bronze horses that once stood outside the Reich Chancellery. He travels to the site of a former Red Army base in East Germany where he makes a startling discovery. Now it's not just neo-Nazis he has to contend with, but former KGB agents. The more he learns, the more he realises that there are powerful people involved in this sale. People who will do anything to stop him from exposing them. Is he in over his head? And if that's the case, who can he turn to for help?