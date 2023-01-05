Detectives Don't Sleep is the new whodunnit podcast. Step beyond the police tape, as we shadow the real detectives who worked history's most intriguing cases.
Texan Money, Texan Murder
In September 1972, Houston detectives Joe Gamino and Jerry Carpenter are called to the affluent home of a well-known plastic surgeon, Dr. John Hill. Hill is dead, gunned down by an unknown intruder. Is this a robbery that got out of hand? Or is it revenge? Hill stood accused of killing his first wife, Joan Robinson Hill. Her father, Ash Robinson, is convinced he did it. Could the wealthy oilman have taken the law into his own hands? And if so, will the detectives ever be able to bring him to justice? Or will his money and power protect him?
A Noiser production, written by Roger Morris
5/1/2023
48:17
BONUS: Interview with Arthur Brand, Art Detective
In this special episode of Detectives Don’t Sleep our producer sits down with world-renowned art detective Arthur Brand. We ask him about his life as the real Indiana Jones and get further insight into his investigation of Joseph Thorak’s missing horses. Find out what it’s like to track down priceless relics and stolen Picassos…and how it feels to anger some of the most dangerous criminal groups in the world.
4/26/2023
45:25
The Nazi Art Mystery (Part 3 of 3)
The year-long hunt for Hitler’s favourite statues reaches its finale, as art detective Arthur Brand closes in on the shadowy individuals behind their sale. In a high-stakes move, he meets - and secretly records - the middleman representing the sellers. He then confronts a genuine Nazi princess to try and find out more about the sinister organisation he believes will profit from the sale. Throw in a mysterious secret order straight out of the pages of a Dan Brown novel, and you’re all set for a tense showdown. The question is, can Arthur put together the pieces of the puzzle and find the horses before they disappear forever?
A Noiser production, written by Roger Morris
4/24/2023
49:43
The Nazi Art Mystery (Part 2 of 3)
Art detective Arthur Brand continues his quest to find Hitler’s favourite statues, the massive bronze horses that once stood outside the Reich Chancellery. He travels to the site of a former Red Army base in East Germany where he makes a startling discovery. Now it’s not just neo-Nazis he has to contend with, but former KGB agents. The more he learns, the more he realises that there are powerful people involved in this sale. People who will do anything to stop him from exposing them. Is he in over his head? And if that’s the case, who can he turn to for help?
A Noiser production, written by Roger Morris
4/17/2023
37:37
The Nazi Art Mystery (Part 1 of 3)
In 2014, Dutch art detective Arthur Brand hears about a controversial artwork that someone is offering for sale on the black market - a pair of monumental bronze horses by one of Hitler’s favourite sculptors. Like everyone else, Arthur thought the statues had been destroyed in the war. So are they genuine? Or is the whole thing a daring hoax? And who is behind it? Arthur fears the sellers are violent neo-Nazis who will use the proceeds to fund their terrorist activities. To thwart their plans, he must enter a shadowy world of dodgy art dealers and Nazi sympathisers.
A Noiser production, written by Roger Morris
