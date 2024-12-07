Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeDeny, Depose, Defend: The Murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Deny, Depose, Defend: The Murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Kyle Hart
On the morning of December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City. The 50-year-old CEO was on his way to spe...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • TRAILER
    In the early hours of December 4th, 2024, the bustling streets of Manhattan were rocked by a shocking event. Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on his way to an investors conference, was fatally shot outside a Midtown hotel. This was no random act of violence—it was a calculated, targeted attack. DENY, DEPOSE, DEFEND: The Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson Available on all major podcast platforms.
    1:28

About Deny, Depose, Defend: The Murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

On the morning of December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City. The 50-year-old CEO was on his way to speak at an investor conference when he was ambushed by a masked gunman. This podcast dives into the story of this made for film murder.
