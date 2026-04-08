"My body, my choice. "
It's the most famous pro-abortion slogan of all time… but is it actually true? In this episode of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia breaks down why "my body, my choice" completely falls apart when you look at the science, ethics, and human rights behind pregnancy and abortion.
We'll cover:
✅ Why the preborn child is not the same body as the mother
✅ How abortion procedures actually violate a baby's bodily autonomy
✅ The flaws in the famous pro-abortion "Violinist Argument" Short, fact-packed, and easy to share, perfect for strengthening your own pro-life stance or sending to someone who needs to hear the truth.
🎧 LISTEN NOW on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts