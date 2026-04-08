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Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments
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Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

Lydia Taylor Davis
GovernmentSociety & Culture
Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

    Defund Planned Parenthood | Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments: Ep. 6 | Lydia Taylor Davis

    09/05/2025 | 7 mins.
    Do we really need Planned Parenthood? Do pro-life laws work or do they cause "unsafe abortions?" And is abortion actually in the Constitution?
    In the final episode of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia Taylor Davis takes on some of the biggest myths in the abortion debate. From Planned Parenthood's "healthcare" branding, to the scare tactic of "back-alley abortions," to the false claim that abortion is a constitutional right - this episode sets the record straight.
    🔥 In this episode you'll learn:
    Why Planned Parenthood isn't essential healthcare
    What history shows about the effectiveness of pro-life laws
    The truth behind the "unsafe abortion" narrative
    Why Roe v. Wade was never grounded in the Constitution
     
    👉 Don't forget to subscribe, share, and leave a comment with your biggest takeaway!
    📲 Listen to all 6 episodes on Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube
  • Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

    Exceptions | Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments: Ep. 5 | Lydia Taylor Davis

    08/29/2025 | 8 mins.
    Is abortion medically necessary?
    Pro-choicers claim women need abortion or they'll die — but that's a lie. In this episode, Lydia Taylor Davis exposes the truth:
    The difference between a direct elective abortion vs. emergency care to save a pregnant mother's life
    The myths about women going to jail for miscarriage
    How stories like the ones about Amber Thurman and Kate Cox are twisted to push an agenda
    Abortion isn't healthcare and intentionally ending a child's life is NEVER medically necessary.
    🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube — and share with a friend who needs clarity on these tough topics.
    👉 Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss future episodes!
  • Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

    Abortion as a Solution | Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments: Ep. 4 | Lydia Taylor Davis

    08/22/2025 | 6 mins.
    Is abortion really the "solution" to society's biggest problems?
    In Episode 4 of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia Taylor Davis takes on some of the most common claims used to defend abortion:
    "What about overpopulation?"
    "What about cases of sexual assault?"
    "What about kids stuck in foster care?"
    "What about poverty?"
    These arguments often sound compassionate on the surface, but do they actually solve anything?
    OR do they just create more injustice by targeting the most vulnerable? Lydia breaks each one down with truth, logic, and love, showing why killing children is never the answer.
    🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube — and share with a friend who needs clarity on these tough topics.
    👉 Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss future episodes!
  • Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

    My Body, My Choice | Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments: Ep. 3 | Lydia Taylor Davis

    08/15/2025 | 12 mins.
    "My body, my choice. "
    It's the most famous pro-abortion slogan of all time… but is it actually true? In this episode of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia breaks down why "my body, my choice" completely falls apart when you look at the science, ethics, and human rights behind pregnancy and abortion.
    We'll cover:
    ✅ Why the preborn child is not the same body as the mother
    ✅ How abortion procedures actually violate a baby's bodily autonomy
    ✅ The flaws in the famous pro-abortion "Violinist Argument" Short, fact-packed, and easy to share, perfect for strengthening your own pro-life stance or sending to someone who needs to hear the truth.
    🎧 LISTEN NOW on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts
  • Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

    Dignity & Value | Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments: Ep. 2 | Lydia Taylor Davis

    08/08/2025 | 5 mins.
    "No pain, not viable, not conscious"… NONE of that makes killing okay. In this episode of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia takes apart the argument that preborn children only matter when they can feel pain, survive outside the womb, or think like us. Human rights aren't earned– they're inherent. If we base someone's value on their abilities, then newborns, people with disabilities, and even unconscious adults could all be next.
    🎧 LISTEN NOW on Youtube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

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About Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments

Welcome to Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments — the podcast where we cut through the noise and confront the lies fueling the abortion industry. Hosted by our Spokesperson, Lydia Taylor Davis, each episode tackles the most common pro-abortion claims head-on — from "my body, my choice" to "it's just a clump of cells." With truth, science, logic, and compassion, we equip the Pro-Life Generation to defend life at every stage. Whether you're preparing for a classroom debate, scrolling through TikTok, or challenging the culture on campus — this is your front line for unapologetic pro-life truth.
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GovernmentSociety & Culture

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