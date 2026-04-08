Is abortion really the "solution" to society's biggest problems?

In Episode 4 of Debunking Pro-Abortion Arguments, Lydia Taylor Davis takes on some of the most common claims used to defend abortion:

"What about overpopulation?"

"What about cases of sexual assault?"

"What about kids stuck in foster care?"

"What about poverty?"

These arguments often sound compassionate on the surface, but do they actually solve anything?

OR do they just create more injustice by targeting the most vulnerable? Lydia breaks each one down with truth, logic, and love, showing why killing children is never the answer.

🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube — and share with a friend who needs clarity on these tough topics.

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