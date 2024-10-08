Indiana Jones meets Back To The Future in Entombed, The Newest Audio Drama From Voyage Media
--------
2:35
Episode Eight
Joan and Katie's uneasy truce comes to an uneasy end.
Cypress Creek is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Laura Somers. Executive produced by Lyn Jenkins. Written and directed by Laura Somers, based on Hurricane Harvey: Overcoming The Chaos, by Lyn Jenkins. The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/HURRICANE-HARVEY-OVERCOMING-CHAOS-everything/dp/B085K9R9Z2
Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Carolina Bonetti as Katie and Annie Abrams as Joan. Also starring Rachel Pate as Betty, Roshelle Simpson as Nancy, Veronica Dang as Darla, David Pinion as Mark, and Havish Ravipati as Gajodhar.
--------
25:11
Episode Seven
Gajodhar returns with a vengeance, determined to find out who framed him.
--------
23:51
Episode Six
Joan calls the last person she'd expect to call for help, at the lowest moment of her life.
--------
20:40
Episode Five
Tensions erupt between Betty and Joan, in the aftermath of the shift in power in Cypress Creek.
A dark comedy audio drama that looks behind the doors of your friends and neighbors. In the aftermath of a hurricane, Joan's family and others like her on the lower ridge have lost almost everything, while Katie and her fellow residents of Cypress Creek on the upper ridge emerged unscathed. An HOA election could change everything, making sure the community resources go to those in need. But only if Joan can defeat Katie, the ultimate "Karen" of the neighborhood. The epic battle that will ensue between them will put them and the residents to the ultimate test... and everyone might not make it out alive. BIG LITTLE LIES meets DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES in a post-hurricane suburban neighborhood.
Based on HURRICANE HARVEY: OVERCOMING THE CHAOS by Lyn Jenkins: https://www.amazon.com/HURRICANE-HARVEY-OVERCOMING-CHAOS-everything/dp/B085K9R9Z2