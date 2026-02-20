Open app
Criminal Appeal
Criminal Appeal
Criminal Appeal
True Crime
Criminal Appeal
    BONUS: In memory of Maryann Measles

    2/20/2026 | 42 mins.
    Story from The Hartford Courant, January 12, 2003Written by Jesse Leavenworth, read by Dr. Casey Jordan. #criminalappeal #maryannmeasles #hartfordcourant
    Part 2 | Maryann Measles: Inside the Group That Orchestrated Her Murder

    2/17/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    ⚠️ SENSITIVITY WARNING: Listener discretion is advised — this episode includes details that may be disturbing to some audiences.
    In Part 2 of our deep dive into the murder of 13-year-old Maryann Measles, we shift our focus from who Maryann was to the people who betrayed her in the most devastating way.
    *Featuring clips from our one on one conversation with Maryann’s childhood friend Scott*
    This episode examines the group dynamics behind the crime. We explore how power, loyalty, and manipulation played a role in a crime that led to the convictions of eight individuals, aged 16 to 24.
    To help unpack the psychology and criminology behind this case, we’re joined by special guests Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Schlossberg, hosts of the acclaimed Women & Crime podcast! Both Professors of Criminology. They teach at Columbia, Rutgers, Fairleigh Dickinson and in prison on topics such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers. Together, we analyze how this crime unfolded, why it happened, and what it reveals about group violence and female involvement in extreme crimes.
    🔔 Next episode drops February 24th...
    Part 1 | GROOMED, KIDNAPPED, KILLED: The Case of Maryann Measles

    2/17/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    ⚠️ SENSITIVITY WARNING: Listener discretion is advised — this episode includes details that may be disturbing to some audiences.
    In Part 1 of our deep dive into the murder of Maryann Measles, we begin by understanding who Maryann was — and how the events that led to her death began to unfold.Maryann was a 13-year-old from New Milford, Connecticut, whose 1997 murder devastated her community and ultimately led to the convictions of eight individuals, ages 16 to 24, for aggravated assault, rape, and murder. Despite the shocking nature of the crime, the case never received the national attention many believe it deserved.
    In this episode of Criminal Appeal, we humanize Maryann through the voices of those who knew and loved her, while also examining the early dynamics that shaped this tragedy. We explore the timeline of events, the social environment surrounding the group involved, and the psychological factors that may have contributed to how the situation escalated.
    Luigi Mangione Death Penalty?!

    1/31/2026 | 17 mins.
    Content Warning: This episode contains discussion of real criminal cases, including details that may be disturbing to some listeners.ABOUT: Side bar on decision of the death penalty for Luigi MangioneThis episode is made possible by ‪‪@askventuralawyoutube‬ | The Accident Law Firm__________________________________Listen on your audio platforms :Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mljKhf...Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/da2...Patreon : / criminalappeal Follow along on social :Instagram: / criminalappealpodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...Tik Tok: / criminalappealpodcast Website : www.criminalappealpodcast.comFind your hosts:Dr. Casey Jordan : / drcaseyjordan Dr. Colleen Butler-Sweet : / colleenbutlersweet_phd #truecrimecommunity #truecrimepodcast #luigimangione #handsomedevil
    HANDSOME DEVIL: Dr. Jordan interviews the Producers

    1/25/2026 | 13 mins.
    Content Warning: This episode contains discussion of real criminal cases, including details that may be disturbing to some listeners.

    ABOUT: Dr. Casey Jordan is joined by the producers of the new Wade Wilson documentary 'Handsome Devil, Charming Killer' NOW AVAILABLE on ‪‪@paramountplus

About Criminal Appeal

The new true crime podcast featuring Crime Analyst and Lawyer Dr. Casey Jordan and Dr. Colleen Butler-Sweet
True Crime

