⚠️ SENSITIVITY WARNING: Listener discretion is advised — this episode includes details that may be disturbing to some audiences.

In Part 2 of our deep dive into the murder of 13-year-old Maryann Measles, we shift our focus from who Maryann was to the people who betrayed her in the most devastating way.

*Featuring clips from our one on one conversation with Maryann’s childhood friend Scott*

This episode examines the group dynamics behind the crime. We explore how power, loyalty, and manipulation played a role in a crime that led to the convictions of eight individuals, aged 16 to 24.

To help unpack the psychology and criminology behind this case, we’re joined by special guests Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Schlossberg, hosts of the acclaimed Women & Crime podcast! Both Professors of Criminology. They teach at Columbia, Rutgers, Fairleigh Dickinson and in prison on topics such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers. Together, we analyze how this crime unfolded, why it happened, and what it reveals about group violence and female involvement in extreme crimes.

🔔 Next episode drops February 24th...

🔔 Subscribe for More True Crime



This episode is made possible by ‪ @askventuralawyoutube | The Accident Law Firm

__________________________________

Listen on your audio platforms :

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Follow along on social :

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Tik Tok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Find your hosts:

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dr. Casey Jordan ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dr. Colleen Butler-Sweet ⁠⁠⁠⁠



Find Women & Crime:

Youtube

Instagram

Website