134 The Murder of January Lapuz

In 2012, a beloved community figure was killed in her own home in an extremely violent attack. It would take a while to learn what happened to her and who was responsible, but the immense loss of her absence was felt immediately by all who knew her - or knew of her."Hi. My name is January. I know it's a cold month, but I make it hot!"CONTENT WARNING:This episode is about the death of a transgender person, and it also includes brief details of Indigenous trauma and residential schools. 24/7 Crisis Line for Indian Residential School Survivors: call 1-800-721-0066More information:Kelly Favro / Publican Ban: GoFundMe (for those able to donate financially).About January: Watch My Name Was January, Sher Vancouver, Sher Vancouver Podcast and Youth AwardFull list of resources, information sources, and credits: See the page for this episode at www.canadiantruecrime.ca/episodesCTC Episode 50: The Murder of Tracy Tom Canadian True Crime donates monthly to help those facing injustice.This month we have donated to the Sher Vancouver LGBTQ+ Friends SocietyCredits:Special thanks to Alex Sangha and Ash Brar from Sher Vancouver.Research: Eliot NewtonWriting, sound design, additional research: Kristi LeeAudio editing and production, theme songs: We Talk of DreamsProduction assistance: Jesse HawkeScript consulting: Carol WeinbergDisclaimer voiced by Erik Krosby