In this special episode, Kristi Lee sits down with survivor and advocate Jessica Baker to chat about their appearance on CTV’s The Social earlier this week.



Jessica was violently sexually assaulted by former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in 2016. He was found guilty in relation to her charge in 2022, and not guilty in relation to two other victim-complainants. In June, he was granted day parole after serving less than two years of his five-year prison sentence.



In November 2025, Jessica publicly revealed her identity in the CBC documentary Breaking Idol, but she has has turned down all media appearance invitations since then.

In this special episode, she reflects on why she chose to break that streak on The Social, and how it actually went on the day.



Kristi also explains how The Social’s thoughtful, trauma-informed approach helped both women feel prepared and supported, and reflects on another TV experience that caused her to avoid media appearances for six years.



Thanks to Jessica Baker, Tiffany Hsiung, and everyone at The Social!



More info:



Watch our segment on The Social: Jacob Hoggard’s Accuser and Survivor Speaks Out [YouTube]

Watch Kristi’s segment on The Social from Jan 2026 [YouTube]

Watch Breaking Idol, directed by Tiffany Hsiung [YouTube - only available in Canada)

Listen to our original podcast series The Trial of Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard

Visit Beyond The Verdict advocacy group

Learn more about Kindness Circle

Trauma-informed journalism: Tips for telling important stories, better and The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News by Tamara Cherry



www.canadiantruecrime.ca

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