Join Kristi Lee - an Australian who moved to Canada over a decade ago, for an immersive deep dive into some of the country's most thought-provoking true crime cases.
135 The Murder of JoAnn Wilson—Part 1
[ Part 1 of 3 ] This is the high-profile tale of one of Canada’s most controversial political families. Several twisted tragedies are wrapped up in this decades-long saga with themes of love and hate, violence and revenge, power and control, divided families and shattered lives—all set against the 1980s backdrop of rural Saskatchewan.Content Warning: this episode contains mentions of domestic abuse.This is a weekly series: Parts 2 and 3 will be released to all on May 14 and 21.Listen ad-free and early on CTC premium feeds, available on Amazon Music (included with Prime), Apple Podcasts, Patreon and Supercast.Newsletter Recommendation - Pod The NorthPod The North - a newsletter about Canadian podcast discovery and ecosystem commentary by Kattie LaurMore information:The Facts about Gender-Based ViolenceA Canadian Tragedy: JoAnn and Colin Thatcher: A Story of Love and Hate by Maggie Siggins.Full list of resources, information sources, credits and music credits:See the page for this episode at www.canadiantruecrime.ca/episodes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/7/2023
1:09:53
134 The Murder of January Lapuz
In 2012, a beloved community figure was killed in her own home in an extremely violent attack. It would take a while to learn what happened to her and who was responsible, but the immense loss of her absence was felt immediately by all who knew her - or knew of her."Hi. My name is January. I know it's a cold month, but I make it hot!"CONTENT WARNING:This episode is about the death of a transgender person, and it also includes brief details of Indigenous trauma and residential schools. 24/7 Crisis Line for Indian Residential School Survivors: call 1-800-721-0066More information:Kelly Favro / Publican Ban: GoFundMe (for those able to donate financially).About January: Watch My Name Was January, Sher Vancouver, Sher Vancouver Podcast and Youth AwardFull list of resources, information sources, and credits: See the page for this episode at www.canadiantruecrime.ca/episodesCTC Episode 50: The Murder of Tracy Tom Canadian True Crime donates monthly to help those facing injustice.This month we have donated to the Sher Vancouver LGBTQ+ Friends SocietyListen ad-free and early:CTC premium feeds are available on Amazon Music - included with Prime, Apple Podcasts, Patreon and Supercast. Credits:Special thanks to Alex Sangha and Ash Brar from Sher Vancouver.Research: Eliot NewtonWriting, sound design, additional research: Kristi LeeAudio editing and production, theme songs: We Talk of DreamsProduction assistance: Jesse HawkeScript consulting: Carol WeinbergDisclaimer voiced by Erik Krosby Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/17/2023
1:01:05
133 The Lake Family Murders—Part 2
[Part 2 of 2] Sensational trials are held for three members of the Bannister family to get to the truth of what happened to the Lake family that night—and why a baby was at the centre of it all.Warning: this series includes the death of a young child. Please take care when listening.Old Dorchester County Jail, New Brunswick:https://dorchesterjail.com/Canadian True Crime donates monthly to help those facing injustice.This month we have donated to the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime.Listen ad-free and early:CTC premium feeds are available on Amazon Music - included with Prime, Apple Podcasts, Patreon and Supercast. Credits:Research and writing: Eileen MacfarlaneAdditional research and writing, sound design: Kristi LeeAudio editing and production, theme songs: We Talk of DreamsProduction assistance: Jesse Hawke Script consulting: Carol WeinbergDisclaimer voiced by Erik KrosbyFor the full list of resources, information sources, and credits:See the page for this episode at www.canadiantruecrime.ca/episodes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/2/2023
54:11
132 The Lake Family Murders–Part 1
[Part 1 of 2] One snowy night, a young family fell victim to a terrible accident…. or so it seemed. What really happened to this family - and why - would become fodder for national and international headlines that only got more curious as the investigation progressed.This two-part series covers a historical case that resulted in the first ever kidnapping trial in the province of New Brunswick and the last double hanging in Canada.Warning: this series includes the death of a young child. Please take care when listening.Podcast recommendations:CBC Podcasts: The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey ShermanToronto Star: Suspicion | The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry ShermanCanadian True Crime donates monthly to help those facing injustice.This month we have donated to the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime.Listen ad-free and early:CTC premium feeds are available on Amazon Music - included with Prime, Apple Podcasts, Patreon and Supercast. Credits:Research and writing: Eileen MacfarlaneAdditional research and writing, sound design: Kristi LeeAudio editing and production, theme songs: We Talk of DreamsProduction assistance: Jesse HawkeScript consulting: Carol WeinbergDisclaimer voiced by Erik KrosbyFor the full list of resources, information sources, and credits:See the page for this episode at www.canadiantruecrime.ca/episodes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/26/2023
51:36
UPDATE: Kelly Favro tells us how the petition is going
We've received such a great response from the Kelly Favro series, and we couldn't have done it without you! In this update, we hear from Kelly Favro herself about how the petition is going and what to expect next.LAST CHANCE TO SIGN THE PETITION!Help SA survivors like Kelly, Jade and Samantha take back personal agency and control over the application of a publication ban in their name.www.tinyurl.com/PubBanPetition* After you’ve signed, there is a second step - please check your email and confirm. Eligibility: Citizens and residents of Canada are eligible to sign the petitionDeadline: 9:29 am EST on Friday March 10, 2023Contact Kelly and My Voice My Choice:Follow on twitter: @AmendPubBanLaws Visit website: www.MyVoiceMyChoice.orgFor more information on Kelly's story and our podcast episodes: https://canadiantruecrime.ca/episodes/130 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.