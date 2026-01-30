Open app
RNZ
True Crime
  • Nark

    Faith

    12/02/2025 | 58 mins.
    You've reached the final episode of Nark, but it's far from the end of the story.
    Mike Wesley-Smith looks at all the pieces uncovered during his investigation, all the bits still missing and discovers the hopes Suzanne Young and Julie Appelgren hold for resolution.

    Read more stories and see images from Nark on the RNZ website

    Special thanks to everyone who helped bring this podcast to life, especially Julie Appelgren and Suzanne Young.
    And thanks to Ngā Taonga and Mediaworks for some of the archival audio.

    AI was used to recreate the voice of Ross Appelgren. The only words used were those he wrote or said during his lifetime.
    If you have any further information on this case, please email [email protected]
    Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
  • Nark

    Fire and Fallout

    11/30/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
    For years after the trials of Ross Appelgren, Ernie* had lived a quiet and crime-free life in Australia. But his domestic bliss didn’t last and the fallout resulted in a trans-Tasman diplomatic row. In this episode, Ernie* answers some of Mike’s lingering questions.
    *Names have been changed as they have name suppression or to protect their identity
    Read more stories and see images from Nark on the RNZ website

    Special thanks to everyone who helped bring this podcast to life, especially Julie Appelgren and Suzanne Young.
    And thanks to Ngā Taonga and Mediaworks for some of the archival audio.

    AI was used to recreate the voice of Ross Appelgren. The only words used were those he wrote or said during his lifetime.
    If you have any further information on this case, please email [email protected]
    Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
  • Nark

    A Confession

    11/27/2025 | 38 mins.
    Five years after the death of Darcy Te Hira, two prison guards are quietly minding their own business when an inmate drops a bombshell. A confession that puts Ross Appelgren’s guilty verdict back in question.
    Read more stories and see images from Nark on the RNZ website

    Special thanks to everyone who helped bring this podcast to life, especially Julie Appelgren and Suzanne Young.
    And thanks to Ngā Taonga and Mediaworks for some of the archival audio.

    AI was used to recreate the voice of Ross Appelgren. The only words used were those he wrote or said during his lifetime.
    If you have any further information on this case, please email [email protected]
    Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
  • Nark

    Second Thoughts

    11/25/2025 | 58 mins.
    Mike Wesley-Smith puts Ross Appelgren’s claims of innocence under the microscope in this episode. While much of what Mike’s uncovered so far puts question marks over Ross’ guilt, there are bits of the story that point to him being the killer.
    Read more stories and see images from Nark on the RNZ website

    Special thanks to everyone who helped bring this podcast to life, especially Julie Appelgren and Suzanne Young.
    And thanks to Ngā Taonga and Mediaworks for some of the archival audio.

    AI was used to recreate the voice of Ross Appelgren. The only words used were those he wrote or said during his lifetime.
    If you have any further information on this case, please email [email protected]
    Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
  • Nark

    The Jack Up

    11/23/2025 | 50 mins.
    Ernie*, who had been living in Australia while Ross fought for his freedom, is back in court for the retrial. But as you’ll discover, he didn’t exactly come easily. And if you think you know how the story of Ross’ retrial ends – you’re in for a surprise.
    *Names have been changed as they have name suppression or to protect their identity
    Read more stories and see images from Nark on the RNZ website

    Special thanks to everyone who helped bring this podcast to life, especially Julie Appelgren and Suzanne Young.
    And thanks to Ngā Taonga and Mediaworks for some of the archival audio.

    AI was used to recreate the voice of Ross Appelgren. The only words used were those he wrote or said during his lifetime.
    If you have any further information on this case, please email [email protected]
    Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details

About Nark

Darcy Te Hira died in 1985 after being bashed in Mt Eden Prison. Fellow inmate Ross Appelgren was convicted of the crime. But was the evidence dodgy? After all, it was supplied by narks.
