Welcome to Creatures of Statute, a podcast production of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona. Join us in exploring the policies and partnerships shaping county government services in Arizona.

About Creatures of Statute

Creatures of Statute is your inside look at county government in Arizona. Produced by the County Supervisors Association, the podcast explores the policies and partnerships shaping how counties deliver essential services, the challenges they face, and the intergovernmental partnerships that make it all work.