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34 episodes
- Shaunise is joined by Judy Bellinger, the official court stenographer in the Depp v. Heard trial.
Bellinger talks about her love for the court reporting profession, overcoming adversity, the importance of certification, attending the Fearless Stenographers conference and so much more.
Pushing close to 40+ years as a stenographer, Judy shares why she plans to continue on with her steno journey for another decade.
- Are you ready for the truth and nothing but the truth?
In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Sue Perry Scott, CSR, RDR, CRR, who will share her steno journey, transitioning from freelance to official, serving the profession, and so much more!
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About Confessions of a Stenographer
Court Reporting/Captioning Industry TopicsPodcast website
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