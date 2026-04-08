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Confessions of a Stenographer

Steno In The City LLC
BusinessGovernment
Confessions of a Stenographer
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Confessions of a Stenographer

    Episode 34: The Beyoncé Method: The Steno Edition

    09/06/2024 | 59 mins.
    Shaunise is joined by Jack Janowicz, CA CSR, also known as Jack the Stenographer.
  • Confessions of a Stenographer

    Episode 33: Keystrokes to Success

    01/12/2024 | 26 mins.
    In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Anne Deal, a steno student who went from 0-225 wpm in 10 months. Determined to complete school, Anne, a mother, wife, and steno student shares her steno journey and future career goals.
  • Confessions of a Stenographer

    Episode 32: Lights, Camera, JUDY BELLINGER!

    12/16/2023 | 51 mins.
    Shaunise is joined by Judy Bellinger, the official court stenographer in the Depp v. Heard  trial.
    Bellinger talks about her love for the court reporting profession, overcoming adversity, the importance of certification, attending the Fearless Stenographers conference and so much more.
    Pushing close to 40+ years as a stenographer, Judy shares why she plans to continue on with her steno journey for another decade.
  • Confessions of a Stenographer

    Episode 31: Methods, Madness, and Advocacy

    11/24/2022 | 1h 22 mins.
    Are you ready for the truth and nothing but the truth?
    In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Sue Perry Scott, CSR, RDR, CRR, who will share her steno journey, transitioning from freelance to official, serving the profession, and so much more!
  • Confessions of a Stenographer

    Episode 30: Steno - The Agency

    11/30/2021 | 32 mins.
    In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Greg Hong, CEO & Co-Founder of Steno, the court reporting agency. Are you working for a court reporting agency that is working for you? Tune in to learn about this court reporting agency.
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About Confessions of a Stenographer
Court Reporting/Captioning Industry Topics
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BusinessGovernment

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