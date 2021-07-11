Are you ready for the truth and nothing but the truth? In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Sue Perry Scott, CSR, RDR, CRR, who will share her steno journey, transitioning from freelance to official, serving the profession, and so much more!
11/24/2022
1:22:42
Episode 30: Steno - The Agency
In this episode, Shaunise Day is joined by guest Greg Hong, CEO & Co-Founder of Steno, the court reporting agency. Are you working for a court reporting agency that is working for you? Tune in to learn about this court reporting agency.
11/30/2021
32:59
Episode 29: The Sassy Reporter
Shaunise is joined by stenographer Stephanie Hicks who explains the importance of promoting the profession using social media. Stephanie is making sure to keep the court reporting and captioning profession relevant with her daily steno-related content through her videos. Stephanie will also share a host of other steno tips.
11/18/2021
56:55
Lights, Camera, STENO!
Shaunise is joined by Whitney Kumar, the court stenographer for the new Judy Justice television show. Kumar explains the importance of stenography, customer service, promoting the profession, running a successful court reporting agency with her twin sister, establishing good working relationships, and much more.
11/8/2021
46:16
Together We Shine Brighter
NCRA's President Debbie Dibble discuss all things steno and recaps the NCRA annual convention that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.