Civic Pulse | Politics & Everyday Life

From Medications to Lifestyle: Dr. Beth Polk's Health Revolution
In this episode of Civic Pulse, Trish interviews Dr. Beth Polk, a family physician and associate professor at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Dr. Polk explains that lifestyle medicine uses evidence-based lifestyle interventions, such as diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, social connections, and avoiding risky substances, to improve health outcomes.
Challenges and Choices: Unpacking Roanoke's Fiscal Plans with Peter Volosin
In this episode of Civic Pulse, Trish interviews Councilman Peter Volosin from Roanoke about the recently passed 2025-2026 budget. Peter discusses the challenges of managing the city's finances, including cutting $3.5 million to address funding gaps, and the role of the City Manager in budget creation. Tune in to discover this intriguing behind-the-scenes discussion.
