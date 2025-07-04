Civic Pulse | Politics & Everyday Life

Challenges and Choices: Unpacking Roanoke's Fiscal Plans with Peter Volosin

In this episode of Civic Pulse, Trish interviews Councilman Peter Volosin from Roanoke about the recently passed 2025-2026 budget. Peter discusses the challenges of managing the city's finances, including cutting $3.5 million to address funding gaps, and the role of the City Manager in budget creation. Tune in to discover this intriguing behind-the-scenes discussion.