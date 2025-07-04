Powered by RND
Civic Pulse | Politics & Everyday Life
Trish White-Boyd
Civic Pulse | Politics & Everyday Life
  From Medications to Lifestyle: Dr. Beth Polk's Health Revolution
    In this episode of Civic Pulse, Trish interviews Dr. Beth Polk, a family physician and associate professor at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Dr. Polk explains that lifestyle medicine uses evidence-based lifestyle interventions, such as diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, social connections, and avoiding risky substances, to improve health outcomes. 
  Challenges and Choices: Unpacking Roanoke's Fiscal Plans with Peter Volosin
    In this episode of Civic Pulse, Trish interviews Councilman Peter Volosin from Roanoke about the recently passed 2025-2026 budget. Peter discusses the challenges of managing the city's finances, including cutting $3.5 million to address funding gaps, and the role of the City Manager in budget creation. Tune in to discover this intriguing behind-the-scenes discussion.
About Civic Pulse | Politics & Everyday Life

Civic Pulse helps you understand how local, state, and federal policies affect your daily life and business. In under 30 minutes, we break down what matters—no jargon, just clear, actionable insights. Stay informed, empowered, and ready to make a difference in your community.
