we love LA with Emma Brooks
Gather 'round as Emma Brooks joins the circle! We discuss everything from how she has made LA her home and why she loves it, to the best books she's read in 2023. She also answers a journal time question on what she would want on a deserted island and she gives us a tattoo tour!
8/3/2023
1:03:02
one big story time
Gather 'round this week as we do a full story time episode! I am answering your voicemails all episode and it's a great time. I answer everything from roommate troubles to teacher advice to timing in a relationship and more!
7/27/2023
55:32
reframing your triggers with Gaby Ulloa and Meadowlark Monaghan
Gather 'round this week as my friends Gaby Ulloa and Meadowlark Monaghan from the Thoughts May Vary podcast, join the circle! They give the circlers and me some helpful tips on how to reframe your triggers, the truth about manifesting, and how to deal with grief. We also discuss our college selves, and couples who pretend to have a perfect relationship on social media. Check out the Co-Create journal here! Use code CIRCLE10Gaby and Meadowlark's socials:@[email protected]@thoughtsmayvarypod
7/20/2023
1:04:32
let’s catch up
Gather 'round this week for a solo ep-just me and my circlers! I catch you all up on everything Taylor Swift, what books I've been reading, and the show that has been taking over all of my thoughts. I also give an update on how our interior design process is going and I answer some unique voicemails!
7/13/2023
52:44
how hoe can you go with Jaci Marie Smith & Chelsey Jade Curtis
Gather 'round this week as Jaci Marie Smith and Chelsey Curtis join the circle! We discuss Jaci's newly entered hoe era, how Chelsey found her personal style, and if they ever get competitive with one another. We also get into their past singing careers and they help me figure out what my spirit animal is.
Circle Time with Kelsey Kreppel is the quintessential podcast for the digital age, pairing the childlike wonder and conversational openness of preschool with the realism, honesty and — ultimately — wisdom baked into adulthood. Listen to Kelsey and her guests rehash the standout moments of day-to-day life and dive into commentary on the buzziest moments in pop culture while going back to their classroom-structured roots.