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81 episodes
- In this episode, Anna is joined by two elementary school teachers from California who are appearing anonymously so they can speak candidly about their experiences.
Both teach at a school where math achievement has remained consistently low.
After watching many of their students struggle with the curriculum they were expected to use (Illustrative Math), they began exploring research, learning about the science of learning and evidence-informed teaching practices, and rethinking what they had been taught about how children learn math. They changed the way they taught math and the results were remarkable. Their students began the year below the national average in math and finished well above it.
This inspiring conversation explores what happens when teachers refuse to accept poor outcomes and take the initiative to find better ways to help their students succeed.
Max and Todd are also interested in hearing your thoughts and questions.
Submit feedback and questions about this episode here: https://chalkandtalkpodcast.com/episode/ep-80/
Sept. 29, 11:00 AM CST Livestream for Making Sense of PISA 2025: Live with Montserrat Gomendio): https://www.youtube.com/live/g_VTy4q55zo?si=9CWypiuqR1GyHIWc
Chalk & Talk website: www.chalkandtalkpodcast.com
TIMESTAMPS
[00:00:04] Introduction
[00:04:03] Remarkable math gains in a struggling school
[00:07:05] What they learned in teacher education about math instruction
[00:14:49] A school facing years of poor math outcomes
[00:17:54] When classroom reality didn’t match what was being taught
[00:23:43] Illustrative Math and issues with problem-based instruction
[00:33:50] A close look at an Illustrative Math lesson
[00:43:14] Recognizing the teaching approach didn’t work
[00:46:35] How they transformed their math instruction
[00:54:28] What explicit instruction looks like in the classroom
[00:58:52] Creating more opportunities for students to respond
[01:01:54] How administrators responded to the results
[01:06:11] Evidence-informed teaching has a huge impact
[01:11:38] Advice for teachers
[01:15:03] When a teacher’s work feels hopeless
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
https://chalkandtalkpodcast.com/episode/ep-80/
RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES
Cognitive load theory and learning math with John Sweller
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-s2zyd-1a717d6
Teaching math so students learn with Craig Barton
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-vr69j-1a277a2
Using the Instructional Hierarchy to teach math with Brendan Lee
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-3zux7-193d0fc
Transforming education through behaviour science with Dr. Kimberly Berens
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-9tfz7-16f2e02
The Science of Math with Amanda VanDerHeyden
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-bksbz-13c732d
Math & the Myth of Ability with John Mighton
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-22c7a-139dc72
MUSIC
Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic
Website: http://www.chalkandtalkpodcast.com/
FB: Chalk & Talk
IG: @chalkandtalkpodcast
Tiktok: @chalkandtalkpodcast
X: @rastokke
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/anna-stokke-3a1b4c
Bluesky: @rastokke.bsky.social
- In this episode, Anna is joined by returning guest Dr. Brian Poncy to discuss math fact fluency and whether improving students’ fluency with basic number operations leads to better overall math achievement.
Brian shares new results from the first year of a large implementation of the free Facts on Fire program in a Texas school district. They discuss what the data shows, how the program has evolved based on teacher feedback, and what educators are saying about it.
They also revisit five evidence-based reasons why fluency—being able to do math both accurately and effortlessly—matters. With a new school year underway, this episode offers practical and encouraging ideas for helping students build automaticity with math facts through clear instruction, practice, and feedback.
This episode is available in video at www.youtube.com/@chalktalk-stokke
TIMESTAMPS
[00:00:04] Introduction
[00:04:25] What’s changed with Facts on Fire?
[00:08:15] Measuring fluency in problems per minute
[00:14:47] How Facts on Fire builds fluency through practice and feedback
[00:17:29] How much practice do students need?
[00:20:11] Facts on Fire goes school-wide in Texas
[00:23:22] Teachers’ experiences implementing Facts on Fire
[00:24:56] Did Facts on Fire improve math achievement?
[00:30:10] What the MAP data reveals
[00:34:40] The impact of Facts on Fire and the results
[00:42:40] Five reasons why fluency matters
[00:43:01] Cognitive load and working memory
[00:46:15] Increasing opportunities to respond
[00:47:31] Effort, reinforcement, and building confidence
[00:49:23] Maintaining skills and promoting generalization
[00:52:14] Recapping the five reasons fluency matters
[00:54:26] The future of Facts on Fire
[00:56:19] A call to action for the new school year
[00:57:58] Final thoughts
EPISODE RESOURCES
https://www.annastokke.com/resources/ep-79-resources
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
https://www.annastokke.com/transcripts/ep-79-transcript
RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES
Math fact crisis: Strategies for improving numeracy with Brian Poncy
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-u9y84-165d773
Math Fluency matters with Brian Poncy
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-pj6z6-166741e
How to Build Automaticity with Math Facts: A Practical Guide
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-3ny3k-17323a9
Rocking the Times Tables with Bruno Reddy
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-2pbdy-18f76df
MUSIC
Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic
Website: www.annastokke.com
FB: Chalk & Talk
IG: @chalkandtalkpodcast
Tiktok: @chalkandtalkpodcast
X: @rastokke
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/anna-stokke-3a1b4c
Bluesky: @rastokke.bsky.social
The Science and Craft of Great Teaching with Nidhi Sachdeva and Paul Kirschner (Ep 78)08/14/2026 | 1h 12 mins.In this episode, Anna is joined by returning guests Dr. Nidhi Sachdeva and Dr. Paul Kirschner, authors of the upcoming book Becoming an Expert Teacher: Deliberate Practice for Effective Teaching.
They explore what makes an expert teacher and how teaching expertise can be deliberately developed. They discuss the importance of deep subject knowledge, mental models, deliberate practice, and reflection, while explaining the difference between the science and the craft of teaching.
They also examine how teaching expertise can be measured and why striving to become an expert teacher is both a professional responsibility and an equity issue.
This episode is available in video at www.youtube.com/@chalktalk-stokke
TIMESTAMPS
[00:00:22] Introduction
[00:03:26] What makes an expert teacher?
[00:12:09] Why teacher content knowledge matters
[00:13:24] Why content knowledge isn’t enough
[00:16:00] Schemas & pattern recognition explained
[00:18:04] How expert teachers think
[00:22:55] Deliberate practice to develop teaching expertise
[00:30:31] The challenge and importance of deliberate practice
[00:38:31] The importance of reflection in teaching
[00:40:51] The science and craft of teaching
[00:47:57] A reflection on teacher education preparedness
[00:55:21] Can teaching expertise be measured
?[00:01:07] The responsibility to become an expert teacher
[01:11:40] Final thoughts
RESOURCES
Becoming an Expert Teacher: Deliberate Practice for Effective Teaching https://www.routledge.com/Becoming-an-Expert-Teacher-Deliberate-Practice-for-Effective-Teaching/SachdevaKirschner/p/book/9781041107453
Code to get 20% off: 26AFLY2
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
https://www.annastokke.com/transcripts/ep-78-transcript
RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES
We know more about teaching than ever ¬– so why is change so slow? With Joanna Barbousas
https://chalkandtalkpodcast.podbean.com/e/we-know-more-about-teaching-than-ever––so-why-is-change-so-slow-with-joanna-barbousas-ep-69/
Rebuilding teacher training through cognitive science with Jonas Linderoth https://chalkandtalkpodcast.podbean.com/e/rebuilding-teacher-training-through-cognitive-science-with-jonas-linderoth-ep-60/
How we learn: Naive, purposeful, and deliberate practice with Stephen Chew https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-mrwn2-18adce0 How advocacy is changing reading instruction with Jamie Metsala https://chalkandtalkpodcast.podbean.com/e/how-advocacy-is-changing-reading-instruction-with-jamie-metsala/
Exploring evidence for equitable education with Nidhi Sachdeva and Jim Hewitt https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-fjdnt-1685615
Using evidence in education with Pamela Snow https://chalkandtalkpodcast.podbean.com/e/using-evidence-in-education-with-pamela-snow-ep-27/
MUSIC Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic
Website: www.annastokke.com
FB: Chalk & Talk IG: @chalkandtalkpodcast
Tiktok: @chalkandtalkpodcast
X: @rastokke
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/anna-stokke-3a1b4c
Bluesky: @rastokke.bsky.social
- In this solo episode, Anna Stokke explores five common misconceptions in math education that may sound convincing but aren't supported by high-quality evidence. This episode is based on a chapter she wrote for The Practice Project, which is a joint initiative of the American Enterprise Institute and researchED, dedicated to improving classroom practice through research-informed professional knowledge.
She tackles five common misconceptions about math instruction: teaching multiple strategies to new learners, relying on technology instead of learning facts and procedures, believing that conceptual understanding must precede procedures, using problem solving as the primary method of instruction, and thinking that practice turns kids off math. She concludes the episode by discussing evidence-based approaches that better support student success in mathematics.
This episode is available in video at www.youtube.com/@chalktalk-stokke
The Practice Project article can be read here: https://www.aei.org/research-products/report/five-math-education-misconceptions-that-are-holding-students-back/
TIMESTAMPS
[00:00:00] Introduction
[00:02:16] Myth #1: New learners should learn multiple math strategies
[00:05:41] What to do instead
[00:06:04] Myth #2: Technology makes facts and procedures unnecessary
[00:09:31] Myth #3: Conceptual understanding must come before procedural skill
[00:13:50] Myth #4: Problem solving is the best way to teach mathematics
[00:15:09] The instructional hierarchy guides instructional methods
[00:16:29] Myth #5: Practice turns kids off math
[00:18:41] What the evidence says about effective math instruction
[00:20:06] Final thoughts: takeaways for teachers and parents
RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES
Cognitive load theory and learning math with John Sweller
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-s2zyd-1a717d6
Rosenshine's Principles of Instruction with Tom Sherrington
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-hmh6w-1a3a5b0
Techniques for Building Fluency with Math Facts
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-3ny3k-17323a9
Cognitive load theory with Greg Ashman
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-thbad-13cea56
Evidence-based teaching strategies with Paul Kirschner
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-thbad-13cea56
EPISODE RESOURCES
https://www.annastokke.com/resources/ep-77-resources
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
https://www.annastokke.com/transcripts/ep-77-transcript
MUSIC
Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic
Website: www.annastokke.com
FB: Chalk & Talk
IG: @chalkandtalkpodcast
Tiktok: @chalkandtalkpodcast
X: @rastokke
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/anna-stokke-3a1b4c
Bluesky: @rastokke.bsky.social
- In this episode, Anna Stokke is joined by Rachel Canter, Director of Education Policy for the Reinventing America's Schools Project and author of the report Inside the Mississippi Marathon. They explore how Mississippi transformed from one of the lowest-performing states in fourth grade reading and math to one of the highest-performing in the U.S., despite Mississippi being one of the poorest states.
They discuss the policies behind the turnaround, including growth-based accountability, early literacy initiatives, higher expectations for students, evidence-based instruction, and being transparent with parents. They also discuss how Mississippi improved education outcomes for some of the most marginalized students and what other jurisdictions can take away from Mississippi’s success. This episode is a must listen for educators, school leaders, policymakers, parents, and anyone interested in learning how sustained, evidence-based reform can improve student outcomes.
This episode is available in video at www.youtube.com/@chalktalk-stokke
TIMESTAMPS
[00:00:22] Introduction
[00:04:51] Mississippi’s education system in the 90s
[00:10:57] Holding underperforming schools accountable
[00:14:25] Transforming accountability through A–F school grades
[00:20:16] The Literacy-Based Promotion Act and the Science of Reading
[00:28:07] Being honest with parents about student performance
[00:32:09] Third-grade retention: The controversy and the impact
[00:39:44] The three Ps of reform: Policy, People, and Persistence
[00:41:33] Mississippi's gains in reading and math
[00:49:41] Why accountability is difficult but important
[00:52:24] The political will behind Mississippi's turnaround
[00:55:39] Can other places replicate Mississippi's success?
[00:58:26] Final thoughts
RESOURCES
Inside the Mississippi Marathon by Rachel Canter: https://www.progressivepolicy.org/inside-the-mississippi-marathon/
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
https://www.annastokke.com/transcripts/ep-76-transcript
RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES
The Finland myth, East Asia’s rise, & what makes education systems work with Montse Gomendio
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-7k52u-1a8a731
From decline to top rankings: How England transformed education with Nick Gibb
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-zps9p-18c1e97
Reading and math: parallels and pitfalls with Matthew Burns
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-8aj3f-1508af6
The Science of Math with Amanda VanDerHeyden
https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-bksbz-13c732d
MUSIC
Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic
Website: www.annastokke.com
FB: Chalk & Talk
IG: @chalkandtalkpodcast
Tiktok: @chalkandtalkpodcast
X: @rastokke
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/anna-stokke-3a1b4c
Bluesky: @rastokke.bsky.social
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About Chalk & Talk
Everyone wants to see children and young adults succeed in math, but it can be difficult to sort myths from facts in education. Join math professor, Anna Stokke, for conversations with leading educators and researchers about the importance of math, effective teaching methods, and debunking common myths about math and teaching. Chalk & Talk is a podcast for anyone interested in education, including educators, parents, and students.Podcast website
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