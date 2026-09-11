In this episode, Anna is joined by two elementary school teachers from California who are appearing anonymously so they can speak candidly about their experiences.



Both teach at a school where math achievement has remained consistently low.



After watching many of their students struggle with the curriculum they were expected to use (Illustrative Math), they began exploring research, learning about the science of learning and evidence-informed teaching practices, and rethinking what they had been taught about how children learn math. They changed the way they taught math and the results were remarkable. Their students began the year below the national average in math and finished well above it.







This inspiring conversation explores what happens when teachers refuse to accept poor outcomes and take the initiative to find better ways to help their students succeed.



Max and Todd are also interested in hearing your thoughts and questions.







Submit feedback and questions about this episode here: https://chalkandtalkpodcast.com/episode/ep-80/







Sept. 29, 11:00 AM CST Livestream for Making Sense of PISA 2025: Live with Montserrat Gomendio): https://www.youtube.com/live/g_VTy4q55zo?si=9CWypiuqR1GyHIWc



Chalk & Talk website: www.chalkandtalkpodcast.com







TIMESTAMPS

[00:00:04] Introduction

[00:04:03] Remarkable math gains in a struggling school

[00:07:05] What they learned in teacher education about math instruction

[00:14:49] A school facing years of poor math outcomes

[00:17:54] When classroom reality didn’t match what was being taught

[00:23:43] Illustrative Math and issues with problem-based instruction

[00:33:50] A close look at an Illustrative Math lesson

[00:43:14] Recognizing the teaching approach didn’t work

[00:46:35] How they transformed their math instruction

[00:54:28] What explicit instruction looks like in the classroom

[00:58:52] Creating more opportunities for students to respond

[01:01:54] How administrators responded to the results

[01:06:11] Evidence-informed teaching has a huge impact

[01:11:38] Advice for teachers

[01:15:03] When a teacher’s work feels hopeless



EPISODE TRANSCRIPT



https://chalkandtalkpodcast.com/episode/ep-80/







RELEVANT PREVIOUS EPISODES



Cognitive load theory and learning math with John Sweller

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-s2zyd-1a717d6







Teaching math so students learn with Craig Barton

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-vr69j-1a277a2







Using the Instructional Hierarchy to teach math with Brendan Lee

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-3zux7-193d0fc







Transforming education through behaviour science with Dr. Kimberly Berens

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-9tfz7-16f2e02







The Science of Math with Amanda VanDerHeyden

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-bksbz-13c732d







Math & the Myth of Ability with John Mighton

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-22c7a-139dc72



MUSIC

Intro & Outro: Funk Jazz Big Band - ColorFilmMusic



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