Finally, a bug Amanda recognizes! Fortunately, she doesn't know anything about them still so we can have an episode all about spittlebugs (aka froghoppers) and what makes them a true bug. Tangents include the fabric arts, little kid germs, and the grief of aging (as relayed by Bluey).
Kelly's Field Notes on our website: https://www.bugsneedheroes.com/episodes/bubble-bug
Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman with editing by Derek Conrad and some hinderance from a few cats.
Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman.
Character artwork by Amanda Niday.
Music is Ladybug Castle by Rolemusic.