Lil Dudes Insect Academy

This time we are joined by Bradon Coy of Lil Dudes Insect Academy to discuss his programs, eusocial insects (particularly Argentine Ants), and our favorite bug movies. Lil' Dudes Insect Academy website Lil Dudes Insect Academy on Youtube Please check out our reading lists and feel free to recommend other books. We'll make Kelly read them before putting them on the list. The lists are not connected to Amazon or anything so we make no money off of them. Adult list: https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/189312.Bugs_Need_Heroes_Recommended_Reading Kid's list: https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/189303.Bug_Books_For_Kids Happy reading!