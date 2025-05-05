Powered by RND
  • The One-trick Magician (WATER SCAVENGER BEETLE)
    This week's episode is about a fairly unremarkable aquatic beetle. Tangents include AI generated images, Chris Angel, Hugh Jackman, and horror novels. Includes spoilers for The Prestige. VIDEO OF THE ESCAPE: https://youtu.be/_W0UJD_i3Mo   Kelly's Field Notes: https://www.bugsneedheroes.com/episodes/one-trick-magician Send us questions and suggestions! [email protected] Join us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bugsneedheroes/ Join us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/bugsneedheroes.bsky.social Join us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BugsNeedHeroes Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman with editing by Derek Conrad and some assistance from a few cats.  Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman. Character artwork by Amanda Niday. Music is Ladybug Castle by Rolemusic.
    1:08:36
  • Dr Drosophila (FRUIT FLIES)
    Kelly has now become Dr Kelly. Much of the episode is about the process of earning a doctorate. The rest of the episode is devoted to discussion of fruit flies, art history, swords, and friend of the pod, Dr Ped. Dr Kelly's Field Notes on our website: https://www.bugsneedheroes.com/episodes/dr-drosophila Send us questions and suggestions! [email protected] Join us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bugsneedheroes/ Join us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/bugsneedheroes.bsky.social Join us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BugsNeedHeroes Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman with editing by Derek Conrad and some hinderance from a few cats.  Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman. Character artwork by Amanda Niday. Music is Ladybug Castle by Rolemusic.
    1:28:40
  • Dr Pause
    We are taking a break while Kelly mounts her defense.
    0:39
  • Bubble Bug(True)
    Finally, a bug Amanda recognizes! Fortunately, she doesn't know anything about them still so we can have an episode all about spittlebugs (aka froghoppers) and what makes them a true bug. Tangents include the fabric arts, little kid germs, and the grief of aging (as relayed by Bluey).   Kelly's Field Notes on our website: https://www.bugsneedheroes.com/episodes/bubble-bug   Send us questions and suggestions! [email protected] Join us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bugsneedheroes/ Join us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/bugsneedheroes.bsky.social Join us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BugsNeedHeroes Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman with editing by Derek Conrad and some hinderance from a few cats.  Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman. Character artwork by Amanda Niday. Music is Ladybug Castle by Rolemusic.
    59:21
  • Lil Dudes Insect Academy
    This time we are joined by Bradon Coy of Lil Dudes Insect Academy to discuss his programs, eusocial insects (particularly Argentine Ants), and our favorite bug movies. Lil' Dudes Insect Academy website Lil Dudes Insect Academy on Youtube Please check out our reading lists and feel free to recommend other books. We'll make Kelly read them before putting them on the list. The lists are not connected to Amazon or anything so we make no money off of them. Adult list: https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/189312.Bugs_Need_Heroes_Recommended_Reading Kid's list: https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/189303.Bug_Books_For_Kids Happy reading! Send us questions and suggestions! [email protected] Join us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bugsneedheroes/ Join us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/bugsneedheroes.bsky.social Join us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BugsNeedHeroes Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman with editing by Derek Conrad and some assistance from Chelsey Bawden and a few cats.  Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman. Character artwork by Amanda Niday. Music is Ladybug Castle by Rolemusic.
About Bugs Need Heroes

On each episode of Bugs Need Heroes, an ecologist and an illustrator team-up to create a new insect-inspired super hero. The finished characters are posted to our social media pages and at BugsNeedHeroes.com Email us questions about bugs at [email protected] Created by Derek Conrad and Kelly Zimmerman. Hosted by Amanda Niday and Kelly Zimmerman. Edited by Derek Conrad. Character artwork by Amanda Niday. ”Ladybug Castle” by Rolemusic is licensed under a Attribution 3.0 International License.
