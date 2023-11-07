Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast

Slayers, Every One Of Us | Book Announcement

Oh, beloved scoobies!!! It may be said that we have never before worked together on a labor of love as fiercely and diligently as we have worked on writing our upcoming book: Slayers, Every One of Us. Today, we shared the shiny new cover with the world — designed by the team at St. Martin's with beautiful illustrations contributed by friend of the pod Devan Power!!! What's more, you can now PRE-ORDER your copy! As many of you already know, pre-orders are one of the most important pieces of a book's success!!! So, if you are interested and able, we would be so very grateful if you'd pre-order your copy in advance of the book's March 2025 release. Learn More at bufferingcast.com/book And hey, stay tuned in this feed, maybe? +++ More on the book: SLAYERS, EVERY ONE OF US A memoir reflecting on heartbreak, perseverance, and life lessons learned Buffy the Vampire Slayer, from the hosts of the hit podcast Buffering the Vampire Slayer. Kristin and Jenny's marriage started with an ultimatum: to further their relationship, Kristin must watch Jenny's favorite show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. With the terms set, they began a journey that has led them through seven seasons of the beloved genre show, a podcast rewatching the series with their newly minted listenership of "Scoobies," unexpected success, and a divorce. Through it all, their love for Buffy and their commitment to their community held them together against the odds. Slayers, Every One of Us is the story of how two queer women navigated divorce on a very public level and managed to stay in each other's lives through it all. While chock full of Buffy (and Buffering!) content for true fans, this is ultimately a memoir of queer love and chosen family. It's a heartwarming story for anyone who's experienced lost love, and a roadmap for staying close with your ex. "A heartfelt story . . . tender, funny, and totally charming." —Gabrielle Korn, author of Yours for the Taking "Recently I found myself enchanted by a book about a podcast I didn't listen to, that recapped a TV show I'd never watched; a testament to how good Slayers, Every One Of Us is. Massively successful. A spellbinding read." —Tegan Quin, award-winning musician and bestselling author