Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmBuffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast
Listen to Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast in the App
Listen to Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast

Podcast Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast
Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure
Buffering the Vampire Slayer is a rewatch podcast in which your hosts Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo discuss Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spoiler-free, one ep...
More
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 212
  • Once More, With Spoilers: 1.01 Welcome to the Hellmouth | A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Podcast
    Welcome to Once More, With Spoilers, where Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs revisit every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one at a time — for the SECOND time! — this time discussing each episode with spoilers! November 6, 2024 seems like a fitting day to say "Welcome to the Hellmouth," so let us get right to it. Darla is using her combination princess-voice and killer fangs to upend expectations, Cordelia is Cordelia-ing out, Giles has ALREADY CIRCLED A NEWSPAPER ARTICLE IN RED MARKER, Buffy takes her first trip to the Bronze after encountering a dark and brooding stranger in a nearby alley, Joyce's hair is so short, and Luke is BIG. FIND ALL OF OUR PODCASTS HERE OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song and jingles composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs | bufferingcast.com/music PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo, Jenny Owen Youngs, and LaToya Ferguson Edited & Mixed by: Jenny Owen Youngs Logo: Kristine Thune We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:11:25
  • Once More, With Spoilers: 0.00 Trailer | A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Podcast
    Join us — Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs — this November as we head back into the Buffyverse for Buffering the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Spoilers! We’ll be discussing all 144 episodes of Buffy for a second time (!!!), but this go-round *with* spoilers — a never-before-attempted feat of love and chaos! See you right here in the Buffering the Vampire Slayer Pod Feed and in our main Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure pod feed on November 6th with "Welcome to the Hellmouth" (AGAIN!)!! Ahhhhhhh!!! In the meantime... JOIN US FOR OUR FIRST EVER HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY October 27th at The Miracle Theater in Washington, DC bufferingcast.com/live OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song and jingles composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs | bufferingcast.com/music PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo, Jenny Owen Youngs, and LaToya Ferguson Edited & Mixed by: Jenny Owen Youngs Logo: Kristine Thune We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:00
  • Okey Dokey 1.01 "The End" | A Fallout Podcast
    Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs podcast their way through Amazon's Fallout one episode at a time, spoiler free. Okey Dokey is exclusive to $5+ patrons of Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure, and you can listen to the complete full season on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/collection/591648 This episode originally aired in our Patreon-Exclusive feed on June 28, 2024 +++ If the apocalypse comes, please don't wipe your dick on the curtains! Okey Dokey! +++ LISTEN TO ALL 8 EPISODES OF OKEY DOKEY https://www.patreon.com/collection/591648 OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book CHECK OUT OUR FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL BUFFY PROM THROUGH JUNE 29! bufferingcast.com/live LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs Edited & Mixed by: Kristin Russo We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:02:37
  • Slayers, Every One Of Us | Book Announcement
    Oh, beloved scoobies!!! It may be said that we have never before worked together on a labor of love as fiercely and diligently as we have worked on writing our upcoming book: Slayers, Every One of Us. Today, we shared the shiny new cover with the world — designed by the team at St. Martin's with beautiful illustrations contributed by friend of the pod Devan Power!!! What's more, you can now PRE-ORDER your copy! As many of you already know, pre-orders are one of the most important pieces of a book's success!!! So, if you are interested and able, we would be so very grateful if you'd pre-order your copy in advance of the book's March 2025 release. Learn More at bufferingcast.com/book And hey, stay tuned in this feed, maybe? +++ More on the book: SLAYERS, EVERY ONE OF US A memoir reflecting on heartbreak, perseverance, and life lessons learned Buffy the Vampire Slayer, from the hosts of the hit podcast Buffering the Vampire Slayer. Kristin and Jenny's marriage started with an ultimatum: to further their relationship, Kristin must watch Jenny's favorite show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. With the terms set, they began a journey that has led them through seven seasons of the beloved genre show, a podcast rewatching the series with their newly minted listenership of "Scoobies," unexpected success, and a divorce. Through it all, their love for Buffy and their commitment to their community held them together against the odds. Slayers, Every One of Us is the story of how two queer women navigated divorce on a very public level and managed to stay in each other's lives through it all. While chock full of Buffy (and Buffering!) content for true fans, this is ultimately a memoir of queer love and chosen family. It's a heartwarming story for anyone who's experienced lost love, and a roadmap for staying close with your ex. “A heartfelt story . . . tender, funny, and totally charming.” —Gabrielle Korn, author of Yours for the Taking “Recently I found myself enchanted by a book about a podcast I didn’t listen to, that recapped a TV show I’d never watched; a testament to how good Slayers, Every One Of Us is. Massively successful. A spellbinding read.” —Tegan Quin, award-winning musician and bestselling author Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:02
  • Re-Broadcast: In Conversation with Ira Madison III on 3.20 "The Prom"
    We are two weeks away from Buffy Prom in Brooklyn — April 19th - 21st! — and so we thought we'd re-share our conversation with Ira Madison III on Buffy's Season 3, Episode 20: "The Prom"! We recorded this just a few days before throwing our first ever Buffy Prom back in 2018 <3 Enjoy — we cannot wait to see you in just TWO WEEKS at Buffy Prom!! bufferingcast.com/prom LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on twitter, facebook, and instagram Learn more about our team at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/our-team  MUSIC Theme song and jingles composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs. Download Jenny's gutwrenching cover of "Wild Horses" right here. PATREON  patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop +++ Produced by: Kristin Russo and Jenny Owen Youngs Edited by: Kristin Russo Logo: Kristine Thune +++ We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:32

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast

Buffering the Vampire Slayer is a rewatch podcast in which your hosts Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo discuss Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spoiler-free, one episode at a time. Every installment of the podcast also includes a new original song recapping each glorious Buffy episode! *wolf howl*
Podcast website

Listen to Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast, The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Buffering the Vampire Slayer: A Buffy Rewatch Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:01:11 PM