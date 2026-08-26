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177 episodes
- Getting older comes with a lot of gifts, and one of the best ones is realizing just how many things you used to stress about that genuinely don't matter anymore. This episode is a direct follow-up to last week's on confidence and being alone, and it's a little different than usual...no script, no notes, just me riffing on the 15 things I've intentionally stopped caring about that have made my life SO much happier.
Topics covered:
👉🏻 The cardinal rule I now have about whose opinions are even allowed in my head
👉🏻 Why I stopped fearing being single, and what actually changed my mind
👉🏻 Why hustle culture and looking busy stopped being things I care about at all
👉🏻 Why quality over quantity applies to friendships just as much as everything else
👉🏻 Why I let go of having the "perfect" routine and what I built instead
Referenced in this episode:
👉🏻 Episode 175, How to Be More Confident Being Alone — https://youtu.be/jSORRO2r-4w
👉🏻 My book, Own Your Career — https://go.shopmy.us/p-47074262
👉🏻 Episode 172, Your Job is Not Your Identity — https://youtu.be/gDqWkytF77o
GET THE NEW PRODUCTIVITY PLANNER!
👉🏻 https://breakyourbudget.com/productivity-planner
Subscribe to the Beyond Your Budget Substack:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/
Personal Finance Starter Kit:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/p/your-personal-finance-starter-kit
BREAK YOUR BUDGET RESOURCES:
💸 Personal Finance Dashboard:
https://breakyourbudget.com/personal-finance-dashboard
💸 Basic Budgeting Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/basic-budgeting-template
💸 FI/RE Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/fire-template
💸 Rent vs. Buy Calculator:
https://breakyourbudget.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator
💳 TOOLS I USE:
💸 Rakuten Cash Back (cash back on purchases you're already making): https://shorturl.at/w0PcH
💸 SoFi HYSA (my fave high yield savings account): https://secure.money.com/pr/pa5344bfc4f2
💸 Classpass (try it for a discounted first month): https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026
📚 MY BOOKS:
💸 Own Your Money:
https://breakyourbudget.com/own-your-money
💸 Own Your Career:
https://breakyourbudget.com/oyc-book
All Other Resources:
https://breakyourbudget.com/links
👩🏼💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com
📸 Instagram (Break Your Budget): https://www.instagram.com/breakyourbudget/
📸 Instagram (Personal): https://www.instagram.com/michela_alloccaa
📲 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakyourbudget
💸 My ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/michelaallocca
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 — Why realizing what doesn't matter is one of the best parts of getting older
04:00 — Why I stopped caring what anyone else thinks of me
08:00 — Why I stopped caring about being single
13:00 — Why turning 30 isn't the deadline everyone thinks it is
15:00 — Why I no longer care about looking busy
18:00 — Why I'd rather have a few close friends than a big friend group
27:00 — The "art of doing nothing" and how I'm optimizing for joy over productivity
32:00 — Why I let go of having the "perfect" routine
34:00 — Why I stopped buying into hustle culture
40:00 — Why I stopped trying to make my life look impressive to other people
175. How to Be More Confident Spending Time Alone | 5 Things That Changed How I Think About Loneliness08/19/2026 | 48 mins.If you've ever felt like a loser for not having Friday night plans or like a "weirdo" for spending too much time alone...this episode is for you. I'll walk through my story first, including the impulsive cross-country move that made my loneliness worse instead of better (IYKYK), and then break down the 5 things that made me feel more confident in being alone and how you can apply them to your life too.
Topics covered:
👉🏻 Why moving into my first solo apartment in 2023 sent me into a spiral
👉🏻 The real reason I moved from LA to Chicago, and why it backfired completely
👉🏻 Why you have to stop waiting for your life to start
👉🏻 How to build a life you're actually excited to participate in
👉🏻 Why you need to stop living your life through somebody else's eyes
👉🏻 The difference between loneliness and solitude
Referenced in this episode:
👉🏻 153: How to Make Friends as an Adult — https://youtu.be/H2FA7uTSL1w
👉🏻 110: Living Alone Without Feeling Lonely | How to Build Confidence by Doing Things Alone — https://youtu.be/0rmaioROGcI
GET THE NEW PRODUCTIVITY PLANNER!
👉🏻 https://breakyourbudget.com/productivity-planner
Subscribe to the Beyond Your Budget Substack:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/
Personal Finance Starter Kit:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/p/your-personal-finance-starter-kit
BREAK YOUR BUDGET RESOURCES:
💸 Personal Finance Dashboard:
https://breakyourbudget.com/personal-finance-dashboard
💸 Basic Budgeting Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/basic-budgeting-template
💸 FI/RE Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/fire-template
💸 Rent vs. Buy Calculator:
https://breakyourbudget.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator
💳 TOOLS I USE:
💸 Rakuten Cash Back (cash back on purchases you're already making): https://shorturl.at/w0PcH
💸 SoFi HYSA (my fave high yield savings account): https://secure.money.com/pr/pa5344bfc4f2
💸 Classpass (try it for a discounted first month): https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026
📚 MY BOOKS:
💸 Own Your Money:
https://breakyourbudget.com/own-your-money
💸 Own Your Career:
https://breakyourbudget.com/oyc-book
All Other Resources:
https://breakyourbudget.com/links
👩🏼💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com
📸 Instagram (Break Your Budget): https://www.instagram.com/breakyourbudget/
📸 Instagram (Personal): https://www.instagram.com/michela_alloccaa
📲 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakyourbudget
💸 My ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/michelaallocca
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 — The skill I've spent the last 3–4 years building: actually enjoying being alone
06:00 — Moving into my first solo apartment at 28 hit me like a brick
12:00 — The 2 real reasons I was lonely, and neither one was about my surroundings
15:00 — Why Chicago ended up being the loneliest period of my entire life
22:00 — Why you have to stop waiting for your life to start
26:00 — Building a life you're actually excited to participate in & the hobbies I picked up
35:00 — How I stopped living my life for an imaginary audience
37:00 — Why you have to intentionally build community
44:00 — The distinction that reframed everything: solitude vs. loneliness
47:00 — Why I call solitude a superpower, and why that doesn't mean I don't want connection
174. How to Become a Morning Person | 6 Tips to Make Your Mornings Better That Actually Stick08/12/2026 | 45 mins.Want to become a morning person but can't make it stick? In this episode I'm breaking down exactly how I trained myself to actually enjoy waking up early, and why I don't think it has anything to do with motivation. We're talking about why your morning routine actually starts the night before, how to stop relying on willpower, and the small shifts that make getting up early feel effortless instead of like a fight with yourself every single day.
What I cover:
👉🏻 Why most morning routines fail by Wednesday, and the mistake almost everyone makes when trying to wake up earlier
👉🏻 How to remove decision fatigue from your mornings so you're not negotiating with yourself at 6am
👉🏻 The role your phone plays in your routine
👉🏻 Why SYSTEMS beat motivation every time, and how to actually build habits that stick
Referenced in this episode:
👉🏻 Why You Can't Focus and the Framework to Actually Fix It (A Complete Guide to Deep Work) — https://youtu.be/z49IReLo4AU?si=dyetcaV2j5Esmkds
GET THE NEW PRODUCTIVITY PLANNER!
👉🏻 https://breakyourbudget.com/productivity-planner
Subscribe to the Beyond Your Budget Substack:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/
Personal Finance Starter Kit:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/p/your-personal-finance-starter-kit
BREAK YOUR BUDGET RESOURCES:
💸 Personal Finance Dashboard:
https://breakyourbudget.com/personal-finance-dashboard
💸 Basic Budgeting Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/basic-budgeting-template
💸 FI/RE Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/fire-template
💸 Rent vs. Buy Calculator:
https://breakyourbudget.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator
💳 TOOLS I USE:
💸 Rakuten Cash Back (cash back on purchases you're already making): https://shorturl.at/w0PcH
💸 SoFi HYSA (my fave high yield savings account): https://secure.money.com/pr/pa5344bfc4f2
💸 Classpass (try it for a discounted first month): https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026
📚 MY BOOKS:
💸 Own Your Money:
https://breakyourbudget.com/own-your-money
💸 Own Your Career:
https://breakyourbudget.com/oyc-book
All Other Resources:
https://breakyourbudget.com/links
👩🏼💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com
📸 Instagram (Break Your Budget): https://www.instagram.com/breakyourbudget/
📸 Instagram (Personal): https://www.instagram.com/michela_alloccaa
📲 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakyourbudget
💸 My ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/michelaallocca
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 — The one weekend I slept in and how badly it threw off my whole day
04:00 — Why anyone can train themselves to become a morning person, no matter your chronotype
06:00 — The predictable cycle that kills every failed morning routine by Wednesday
09:00 — Finding your actual reason to get out of bed before you touch your alarm
15:00 — Why booking a morning workout removes the negotiation from getting up
18:00 — Start smaller than you think: the small increment rule for moving your wake time
22:00 — My morning starts the night before: building a real wind down routine
25:00 — Revenge bedtime procrastination and why the nighttime scroll is nearly impossible to escape
32:00 — Your morning brain isn't built for sharp decisions, and neither is an "optimized" routine
38:00 — Giving your morning somewhere to go: the real motivation behind getting up early
173. The “Type A” Systems That Make My Life Run Smoothly | How I Stay EXTREMELY Organized08/05/2026 | 36 mins.These are the Type A habits, routines and organizational systems I use to make my life easier across my home, schedule, phone, finances, self-maintenance and mental load. Being Type A often gets confused with being rigid or controlling, but for me, it means thinking through recurring parts of my life in advance so I don’t have to make the same decisions every day. Because I live alone and run my own business, I manage a lot of moving pieces, and these simple systems help me stay organized without feeling like I always need to be “on.”
In this episode, I’m sharing the practical habits that keep my life running smoothly. The goal is to help you notice which recurring decisions or stress points make your own life harder and create a system that works with the way you naturally operate. A little proactive effort can eliminate a surprising amount of mental admin later.
Whether you are naturally Type A, trying to become more organized, struggling with decision fatigue or simply looking for realistic routines that make everyday life easier, take what resonates and adapt it to your own life.
Subscribe for weekly conversations about productivity, organization, routines, independence and intentionally building a life you enjoy.
Topics covered: Type A habits, how to be more organized, life organization, weekly planning, Sunday reset, morning routine, home organization, digital organization, decision fatigue, productivity systems, money routines, brain dumping and life admin.
Subscribe to Beyond Your Budget:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/
Personal Finance Starter Kit:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/p/your-personal-finance-starter-kit
BREAK YOUR BUDGET RESOURCES:
💸 Personal Finance Dashboard:
https://breakyourbudget.com/personal-finance-dashboard
💸 Basic Budgeting Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/basic-budgeting-template
💸 FI/RE Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/fire-template
💸 RENT VS. BUY CALCULATOR
https://breakyourbudget.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator
💳 Tools I Use:
Rakuten Cash Back: https://shorturl.at/w0PcH
SoFi HYSA: https://secure.money.com/pr/pa5344bfc4f2
Try Classpass: https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026
All Other Resources:
https://breakyourbudget.com/links
👩🏼💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakyourbudget/
📲 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakyourbudget
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michela_alloccaa
💸 My ShopMy:
https://shopmy.us/shop/michelaallocca
Timestamps
00:00 Why being Type A makes my life easier
03:00 Home organization and giving everything a place
05:00 Making the bed and my nightly closing shift
07:00 Laundry, shoe-free living and flow-based systems
10:00 Sunday planning and my morning routine
12:30 Work shutdowns, planned workouts and defaults
16:00 How I organize my phone and photos
20:00 Email, Notes app, travel and life admin systems
25:00 Money routines, skincare and personal uniforms
30:00 Journaling, brain dumps and organized living
172. Your Job Is Not Your Identity: How to Separate Who You Are From What You Do07/29/2026 | 44 mins.If your job title feels like your entire life - or you’re afraid to change careers because of what you might lose - this episode is for you. 4.5 years after leaving corporate, I’m sharing what it really took to separate who I am from what I do for work. We’ll talk about why we tie self-worth to work, why career changes can feel like identity crises, and how to build a meaningful life outside your job. You’ll learn how to stop leading with your title, take your hobbies seriously without monetizing them, and create more freedom in your career and life.
If this resonates, check out my book Own Your Career for more guidance!!
👉🏻 https://breakyourbudget.com/oyc-book
Don't forget to subscribe for weekly conversations on productivity, independence and intentional living.
Topics: career identity, career change, burnout, work-life balance, hobbies, financial freedom
Subscribe to Beyond Your Budget:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/
Personal Finance Starter Kit:
https://breakyourbudget.substack.com/p/your-personal-finance-starter-kit
BREAK YOUR BUDGET RESOURCES:
💸 Personal Finance Dashboard:
https://breakyourbudget.com/personal-finance-dashboard
💸 Basic Budgeting Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/basic-budgeting-template
💸 FI/RE Template:
https://breakyourbudget.com/fire-template
💸 RENT VS. BUY CALCULATOR
https://breakyourbudget.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator
💳 Tools I Use:
Rakuten Cash Back: https://shorturl.at/w0PcH
SoFi HYSA: https://secure.money.com/pr/pa5344bfc4f2
Try Classpass: https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026
All Other Resources:
https://breakyourbudget.com/links
👩🏼💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakyourbudget/
📲 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakyourbudget
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michela_alloccaa
💸 My ShopMy:
https://shopmy.us/shop/michelaallocca
00:00 Why changing your career can feel like losing yourself
02:00 How finance became part of my identity
08:00 Leaving corporate and losing an easy job title
17:00 Why we tie our identities to our careers
23:00 The four phases of your early career
27:00 How to separate who you are from what you do
30:00 Stop introducing yourself with your job title
33:00 Build a serious life outside of work
37:00 Career pivots, validation and the identity of busyness
40:00 Who would you be if your job disappeared tomorrow?
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About Don't Depend On Daddy
Learn how to run your life without chaos. Don’t Depend on Daddy blends wellness, routines, and real-life systems to help you feel more grounded, organized, and independent. The conversations are practical and honest, focused on habits that stick, structure that supports your energy, and learning how to take care of yourself without chaos or burnout. The goal is to build independence through small, intentional choices - and create a life that you actually enjoy living. New episodes every Wednesday <3Podcast website
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