Getting older comes with a lot of gifts, and one of the best ones is realizing just how many things you used to stress about that genuinely don't matter anymore. This episode is a direct follow-up to last week's on confidence and being alone, and it's a little different than usual...no script, no notes, just me riffing on the 15 things I've intentionally stopped caring about that have made my life SO much happier.



Topics covered:

👉🏻 The cardinal rule I now have about whose opinions are even allowed in my head

👉🏻 Why I stopped fearing being single, and what actually changed my mind

👉🏻 Why hustle culture and looking busy stopped being things I care about at all

👉🏻 Why quality over quantity applies to friendships just as much as everything else

👉🏻 Why I let go of having the "perfect" routine and what I built instead



Referenced in this episode:

👉🏻 Episode 175, How to Be More Confident Being Alone — https://youtu.be/jSORRO2r-4w

👉🏻 My book, Own Your Career — https://go.shopmy.us/p-47074262

👉🏻 Episode 172, Your Job is Not Your Identity — https://youtu.be/gDqWkytF77o



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💸 Classpass (try it for a discounted first month): https://classpass.com/refer/UKLV6BN026



📚 MY BOOKS:

💸 Own Your Money:

https://breakyourbudget.com/own-your-money

💸 Own Your Career:

https://breakyourbudget.com/oyc-book



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https://breakyourbudget.com/links



👩🏼‍💻 Inquiries: michela@breakyourbudget.com

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TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 — Why realizing what doesn't matter is one of the best parts of getting older

04:00 — Why I stopped caring what anyone else thinks of me

08:00 — Why I stopped caring about being single

13:00 — Why turning 30 isn't the deadline everyone thinks it is

15:00 — Why I no longer care about looking busy

18:00 — Why I'd rather have a few close friends than a big friend group

27:00 — The "art of doing nothing" and how I'm optimizing for joy over productivity

32:00 — Why I let go of having the "perfect" routine

34:00 — Why I stopped buying into hustle culture

40:00 — Why I stopped trying to make my life look impressive to other people