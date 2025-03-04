55: Trace Adkins Stands Where His Civil War Ancestor Fought at Franklin

While filming our Franklin 160 videos we had the pleasure of coming across country music star and proud preservationist Trace Adkins receiving a tour of where his ancestor fought with the 15th Mississippi at the Battle of Franklin.We continue this episode with a tour of the Carnton House with our friends from The Battle of Franklin Trust and our special guest Trace Adkins. Built in 1826, Carnton was one of the premier farms in Tennessee, and on November 30, 1864, it witnessed one of the most dramatic events of the Civil War.Garry Adelman, Chris Mackowski, Joseph Ricci, Eric Jacobson and Bailey Lawrence are on the call.