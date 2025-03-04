56: The Eastern Flank and Confederate Cemetery at Franklin
Explore more of the Franklin Battlefield, including a private Confederate Cemetery with Eric Jacobson from the Battle of Franklin Trust, Dr. Chris Mackowski of Emerging Civil War and Garry Adelman.
--------
27:15
55: Trace Adkins Stands Where His Civil War Ancestor Fought at Franklin
While filming our Franklin 160 videos we had the pleasure of coming across country music star and proud preservationist Trace Adkins receiving a tour of where his ancestor fought with the 15th Mississippi at the Battle of Franklin.We continue this episode with a tour of the Carnton House with our friends from The Battle of Franklin Trust and our special guest Trace Adkins. Built in 1826, Carnton was one of the premier farms in Tennessee, and on November 30, 1864, it witnessed one of the most dramatic events of the Civil War.Garry Adelman, Chris Mackowski, Joseph Ricci, Eric Jacobson and Bailey Lawrence are on the call.
--------
25:12
54: Bullet Holes at Franklin's Carter House
In this video, Eric Jacobson and Joseph Ricci of the Battle of Franklin Trust tour the battlefield, including the famous Carter House with its preserved bullet hole wall. On this hallowed ground, 28,000 Union soldiers under General John Schofield dug in and held on against Confederate General John Bell Hood and his 27,000 boys in gray. The American Battlefield Trust and our members have saved more than 181 acres at the Franklin Battlefield.
--------
37:19
53: Spring Hill, The Prelude to Franklin
In November 1864, Confederate General John Bell Hood is looking for a counter to losing Atlanta to Union forces. He sets his eyes upon Central Tennessee to try and bring some strategic ground back to the South. Dr. Chris Mackowski is joined by special guest Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, to detail the Battle of Spring Hill.
--------
31:58
52: McFaddens Ford & Conclusion of Stones River
Chief Ranger Jim Lewis, Dr. Chris Mackowski and Garry Adelman wrap up our coverage of the Battle of Stones River (Murfreesboro). Stones River had the highest percentage of casualties in the Civil War.
Join us on a journey to the key battlegrounds of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War, unraveling the tales of valor, sacrifice, and pivotal moments that shaped the nation. We'll delve into some of the most significant chapters in American history, bringing the past to life with a unique blend of storytelling, expert analysis, and on-site exploration.