S2E7 - Bittensor Guru Validator is now the TAO.com Validator!

Special announcement! The Bittensor Guru Validator is now the TAO.com Validator. Watch the video on X: https://x.com/KeithSingery/status/1902729530521116695 As Bittensor moves into an era of rapid expansion catalyzed by the open market dynamics of dTAO, validators, more than ever, are critical for enabling access to intelligence commodities, increasing institutional adoption and building out tools and services available on top tier chains to attract millions of new users and investors. To fuel Bittensor’s evolution, the Bittensor Guru Validator is joining Tensora and officially rebranding as TAO.com. We will return to running validation hardware and adjust our take to 9% to fund our operations. The TAO.com group, formed by this partnership along with several other key acquisitions and hires, will be the backbone of the most complete team in the ecosystem. It will include some of Bittensor’s top miners, developers and business leaders, rounding out a group that will have deep experience in every facet of our network critical for charting a successful course in this next phase of growth. In addition, I have joined TAO.com as Chief Evangelist. The Bittensor Guru Podcast will continue with a new focus on sharing results from TAO.com’s subnet evaluations team with the community. We are leveraging our combined expertise to analyze every aspect Bittensor’s subnets, from the health and diversity of the miner/validator pools to intelligence commodities to incentivize mechanisms and even the subnet code itself. These announcements are the just the beginning and I look forward to sharing more developments as we solidify ourselves as a cornerstone of Bittensor.