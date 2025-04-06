The team at Rayon Labs have done it again with Gradients led by wanderingweights who joins the pod to discuss how he and his team have democratized AI model building with their "couple of clicks" no-code training subnet. This is one of the most groundbreaking projects on Bittensor that, in only a few months on the network, can already out-train the establishment. Think AutoML on Bittensor and you're on the right track but still selling this group way short. Enjoy! Video and links below. https://x.com/KeithSingery/status/1905573818942263756 https://gradients.io https://github.com/rayonlabs/G.O.D https://rayonlabs.ai https://x.com/rayon_labs https://bittensor.guru
--------
1:08:05
S2E7 - Bittensor Guru Validator is now the TAO.com Validator!
Special announcement! The Bittensor Guru Validator is now the TAO.com Validator. Watch the video on X: https://x.com/KeithSingery/status/1902729530521116695 As Bittensor moves into an era of rapid expansion catalyzed by the open market dynamics of dTAO, validators, more than ever, are critical for enabling access to intelligence commodities, increasing institutional adoption and building out tools and services available on top tier chains to attract millions of new users and investors. To fuel Bittensor’s evolution, the Bittensor Guru Validator is joining Tensora and officially rebranding as TAO.com. We will return to running validation hardware and adjust our take to 9% to fund our operations. The TAO.com group, formed by this partnership along with several other key acquisitions and hires, will be the backbone of the most complete team in the ecosystem. It will include some of Bittensor’s top miners, developers and business leaders, rounding out a group that will have deep experience in every facet of our network critical for charting a successful course in this next phase of growth. In addition, I have joined TAO.com as Chief Evangelist. The Bittensor Guru Podcast will continue with a new focus on sharing results from TAO.com’s subnet evaluations team with the community. We are leveraging our combined expertise to analyze every aspect Bittensor’s subnets, from the health and diversity of the miner/validator pools to intelligence commodities to incentivize mechanisms and even the subnet code itself. These announcements are the just the beginning and I look forward to sharing more developments as we solidify ourselves as a cornerstone of Bittensor.
--------
9:08
S2E6 - Chutes.ai Subnet 64 w/ Namoray and Jon Durbin
What do you get when Bittensor's most talented subnet builder and a prolific miner combine forces? Subnet 64 Chutes. Built for dtao with optimized efficiency on every level, monetization included through micropayments in TAO, a host of groundbreaking security features for miners, a rewrite of validation methodology to lower expenses and a front end so smooth you don't need to know squat to kick the tires on all of Huggingface...this was such a treat. I love these dudes, what assets to have involved in Bittensor. Head to chutes.ai to use the future now. PS. More Chutes apps coming soon. Try out text-to-voice now and EASY Agents deployed with no coding shortly. While you wait you can deploy ANY custom code now, for free. https://chutes.ai/ https://x.com/namoray_dev https://x.com/jon_durbin https://x.com/KeithSingery https://bittensor.guru https://taostats.io/validators/bittensor-guru-podcast/ https://bittensor.com
--------
1:10:28
S2E5 - Subnet 53 Efficient Frontier by SignalPlus with Augustine
Alright Bittensor...We've had a bunch of attempts at prediction/trading and most of those subnets are on the cutting room floor. SignalPlus and team went into this crowded category anyway and have set a new bar for competitive investment strategies, slick front end deployment and big buy-in from the community and validators. Enjoy this hour with Augustine, one of the lead developers for Efficient Frontier. Video pod: https://x.com/keithsingery/status/1872800191407145090?s=46 Episode Links https://t.signalplus.com/mining https://x.com/SignalPlus_Web3 https://github.com/EfficientFrontier-SignalPlus/EfficientFrontier https://taostats.io/validators/bittensor-guru-podcast/ https://bittensor.guru
--------
1:10:50
S2E4 - Dippy.ai S11 Roleplay and S58 Voice
Angad and Akshat join the pod for the second time to talk evolution of Dippy.ai and how they are using multiple subnets and integration within Bittensor's network to further the reach and capabilities of their viral roleplaying app. With a successful subnet (S11) and second subnet (S58) launched to add voice to their offering, this team is becoming a major force both in and outside of Bittensor. https://x.com/dippy_ai https://www.dippy.ai/ https://taostats.io/validators/bittensor-guru-podcast/ https://bittensor.guru
The Bittensor Guru focuses on Bittensor, the project that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create an incentivized marketplace for machine learning. This podcast covers the Bittensor ecosystem, community, projects, developments and much more. Hosted by Keith Singery, a Bittensor enthusiast who runs a validator and volunteers as a moderator on the project's official Discord server.
Support this podcast by delegating Tao:
https://taostats.io/validators/bittensor-guru-podcast/