Development, entrepreneurship and creation around Bitcoin, the Lightning Network and other freedom tech is exploding. This show digs into the Bitcoin ecosystem ... More
Des Dickerson: Bringing Bitcoin to the World Through Games
Des Dickerson is the CEO of THNDR Games. THNDR creates captivating mobile games that reward play with Bitcoin. 80% of their users have never interacted with Bitcoin before. 87% are out of the United States. In this conversation NLW talks with Des about how she started building in Bitcoin, THNDR's journey, and why games are a path in to Bitcoin. Find Des on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dickerson_des THNDR Games: https://www.thndr.games/ To join the discussion: bit.ly/breakdownpod Thanks to our sponsor: In Wolf's Clothing // Wolf is the first startup accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Lightning // Learn more at wolfnyc.com Bitcoin Builders is produced and hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore. Lead researcher is Scott Hill. Edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman. Images by Midjourney. Theme music is "Everybody Dance" by True Ripper, licensed via Track Club. Ad music is "Easy's First Tiger" by Bossfight
5/3/2023
48:57
Mt. Gox Rumors, $100k Bank BTC Predictions, and Massive Growth in the Bitcoin Startup Ecosystem [Weekly Breakdown]
On this edition of the Bitcoin Builders Weekly Breakdown, NLW covers: Bitcoin's whipsaw markets, driven by thin liquidity and Mt.Gox/US Gov't sell rumors A short banks, long BTC narrative driver, with Standard Chartered Bank making a huge prediction WEF is now pro-Bitcoin mining?! New Bitcoin policy org BTC Action Trammell Venture Partners Bitcoin startup ecosystem report highlights To join the discussion: bit.ly/breakdownpod Thanks to our sponsor: In Wolf's Clothing // Wolf is the first startup accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Lightning // Learn more at wolfnyc.com Bitcoin Builders is produced and hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore. Lead researcher is Scott Hill. Edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman. Images by Midjourney. Theme music is "Everybody Dance" by True Ripper, licensed via Track Club. Ad music is "Easy's First Tiger" by Bossfight
4/29/2023
16:48
Ray Youssef on Building an Unstoppable Open Bitcoin Markets Protocol for the World
Ray Youssef is the co-founder and former CEO of Paxful. He's spent the last 8 years working to open up bitcoin access and financial freedom in the global south. Although Paxful is no more, Ray's mission continues. He and his team have just announced Civ Kit, a proposed protocol for open, unstoppable peer-to-peer bitcoin markets. On this episode Ray and NLW discussed what happened with Paxful, what Ray learned, and why Bitcoin is more important than ever. To join the discussion: bit.ly/breakdownpod Thanks to our sponsor: In Wolf's Clothing // Wolf is the first startup accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Lightning // Learn more at wolfnyc.com Bitcoin Builders is produced and hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore. Lead researcher is Scott Hill. Edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman. Images by Midjourney. Theme music is "Everybody Dance" by True Ripper, licensed via Track Club. Ad music is "Easy's First Tiger" by Bossfight
4/26/2023
58:37
Will Russia Mining Bitcoin for Trade Drive the Next Wave of De-Dollarization?
Welcome back to the Bitcoin Builders Weekly Breakdown. The Weekly Breakdown is a chance to cover the most important news stories in and around the Bitcoin community. This week, NLW looks at: Increase in the percentage of BTC held by entities with less than 1 BTC Lack of stress around recent price action Bernstein report saying Bitcoin is poised for biggest bull run ever Arkansas passes right to mine bill NYT mining fud fails to resonate Russia exploring mining bitcoin and using crypto for cross-border settlement To join the discussion: bit.ly/breakdownpod Thanks to our sponsor: In Wolf's Clothing // Wolf is the first startup accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Lightning // Learn more at wolfnyc.com Bitcoin Builders is produced and hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore. Lead researcher is Scott Hill. Edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman. Images by Midjourney. Theme music is "Everybody Dance" by True Ripper, licensed via Track Club. Ad music is "Easy's First Tiger" by Bossfight
4/21/2023
20:20
Spiral's Steve Lee on the Lightning Development Kit and How Everyone Can Contribute to Bitcoin
Steve Lee is lead at Spiral, the Block's independent Bitcoin-focused subsidiary. In this episode of Bitcoin Builders, NLW and Steve discuss Spiral's mission to support Bitcoin, their grants program, their work on the Lightning Development Kit, and why even non-technical people can contribute to Bitcoin. To join the discussion: bit.ly/breakdownpod Thanks to our sponsor: In Wolf's Clothing // Wolf is the first startup accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Lightning // Learn more at wolfnyc.com Bitcoin Builders is produced and hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore. Lead researcher is Scott Hill. Edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman. Images by Midjourney. Theme music is "Everybody Dance" by True Ripper, licensed via Track Club. Ad music is "Easy's First Tiger" by Bossfight
