The BTR.ORG Podcast - Betrayal Trauma Recovery

Anne Blythe
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationships
Available Episodes

5 of 291
  • How Does Psychological Abuse Affect You?
    It's not JUST gaslighting and manipulation - it's a serious form of harm. So how does psychological abuse affect you? Christina's on the podcast.
    5/16/2023
    29:38
  • How To Help Your Teen Avoid Abusive Relationships
    Teens can be victims of emotional abuse - and Lucy is on the podcast to share how she identifies red flags in potential dating partners. Tune in for more.
    5/9/2023
    27:23
  • What Does Post-Separation Abuse Look Like?
    Post-Separation is all-too common. Laurel is on the podcast sharing her experience and answering the question: What Does Post-Separation Abuse Look Like?
    5/2/2023
    20:56
  • How Do Abusers Gaslight You? REAL LIFE Examples!
    What does gaslighting actually look like in a marriage? Laurel's on the podcast this week - tune in for some real-life examples of gaslighting.
    4/25/2023
    29:16
  • Pornography Addiction Recovery Groups
    Do pornography addiction recovery groups help abusive men stop harming women and children? Short answer - uh, no. Laurel is back on the BTR.ORG podcast.
    4/18/2023
    23:46

About The BTR.ORG Podcast - Betrayal Trauma Recovery

btr.org – btr.org has daily, online group and individual coaching sessions for victims of emotional & psychological abuse and sexual coercion. For women experiencing pain, chaos, and isolation due to their husband’s abuse: lying, gaslighting, manipulation, porn use, cheating, infidelity, emotional abuse, and narcissistic abuse. We recognize that labeling a woman as codependent is a form of victim blaming. Pornography addiction / sex addiction are a domestic abuse issue. Narcissistic abuse is not a communication issue. We help women who are in a relationship, separated, or divorced navigate to recover and heal by establishing safety through boundaries. If you suspect your husband is a narcissist, a pornography addict, or emotionally abusive, this podcast is for you. We care about your mental health. Every woman on our team has experienced abuse and betrayal trauma first hand. To learn more about Betrayal Trauma Recovery, visit btr.org
