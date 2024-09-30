Believable: The Coco Berthmann Story

As Coco Berthmann’s lies are exposed, survivors band together and ask why she wasn’t stopped sooner. Meanwhile, Coco makes her last appearance in court for lying about cancer, but the case against her only addressed a fraction of the money she raised. What happened to the rest of the money? And, as Coco tries to move on after her arrest, more people come forward to suggest that her lies and manipulation continue.If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787A word from our sponsors:Factor: This September, get Factor and enjoy eating well without the hassle. Head to factormeals.com/believable50 and use code believable 50 to get 50% off.Quince: Take the drama out of planning an outfit and upgrade your closet with Quince today. Go to quince.com/coco for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:12:50
The Cocoverse Crumbles
In the spring and summer of 2021, Coco Berthmann seemed to be at the height of her popularity. She recorded a TEDx talk and appeared at events with Elizabeth Smart. But behind the scenes, more and more people were starting to doubt her story. Her solution? Come up with a bigger lie.But even as Coco announced her cancer “diagnosis” on Instagram, internet sleuths were documenting her every move. And soon, Coco would find that even her most trusted friends were starting to catch on to the truth.If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787A word from our sponsors:Daily Harvest: Keep yourself and your freezer full with hassle free meals from Daily Harvest. Go to dailyharvest.com/believable to get up to 65% off your first box.RocketMoney: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/believable.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
55:20
Time to Call in an Expert
From the start of our investigation, we’ve heard the same question over and over again. “Why would someone lie about these things?” This week, we attempt to find out why Coco Berthmann lies ... with Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Sohom Das. If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787A word from our sponsors:- Simply choose your meals and enjoy fresh, flavor-packed meals delivered to your door. Ready in just 2 minutes, no prep, no mess! Head to factormeals.com/believable50 and use code BELIEVABLE50 to get 50% off. - Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/believable.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
47:47
All Hell Breaks Loose
Coco told a lot of lies about her connection to Celine Dion. But to everyone’s surprise, one of the things she said about Celine appears to be rooted in truth. But a conversation that was meant to be a light-hearted look into Coco’s obsession with a pop star quickly turns more serious, as we examine the human cost of Coco’s lies. Plus, thanks to some clues Coco left behind, we get our first real glimpse into her mental health.If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
46:13
No Drama Mama
The investigation returns to Germany to answer more questions about Coco’s childhood. This time, we focus on Coco’s accusations against Sebastian, a therapist who Coco says held her hostage and abused her for two years. Spoiler: As near as we can tell, Sebastian never existed. But to our surprise, there is another therapist who seems to have acted unethically, if not illegally, in Coco’s care. If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787A word from our sponsor:Upgrade your closet this summer with Quince. Go to Quince.com/COCO to get free shipping and 365-day returns on your next order.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Coco Berthmann became internet-famous by sharing her story of surviving sex trafficking as a young child growing up in Germany. She was sheltered and supported by families in Utah, where her faith and fame intertwined. But in 2022, Coco was arrested for raising money for a fake cancer diagnosis, and people began to doubt everything that she had ever said. Is her life story truly one big elaborate lie? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sara Ganim and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning showrunner Karen Given investigate in Dear Media’s first true crime podcast.