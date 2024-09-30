Believable: The Coco Berthmann Story

The Cocoverse Crumbles

In the spring and summer of 2021, Coco Berthmann seemed to be at the height of her popularity. She recorded a TEDx talk and appeared at events with Elizabeth Smart. But behind the scenes, more and more people were starting to doubt her story. Her solution? Come up with a bigger lie.But even as Coco announced her cancer "diagnosis" on Instagram, internet sleuths were documenting her every move. And soon, Coco would find that even her most trusted friends were starting to catch on to the truth.If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available:Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): 855-897-5910National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) ResourcesMental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787