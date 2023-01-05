The Realities of Startup Life with Kumesh Aroomoogan | Accern's Path to Success in the World of NLP

Kumesh Aroomoogan, the co-founder and CEO of Accern, joins Jepson Taylor on this soulcast to discuss the unique dynamic between co-founders. Similarly to a marriage, co-founders should make sure they want to spend a long time together before they jump into a business. Kumesh has joined the ranks of Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology and is a major contributor to Forbes AI for Finance. They also discuss healthy ways to manage stress and dive into the gritty details of what a dedicated entrepreneur is willing to do to save their company. "So for a lot of the executives, we want them to learn together with us and so every new milestone and every new success, they should be involved because they're part of the company. They're helping the company grow...We don't keep it a secret and I think transparency within the leadership team is super critical."Working as an accountant 3:00Picking a co-founder 13:10Early struggles 18:35Managing stress and running out of money 25:35What Accern has become 33:00Does the current AI hype help? 36:25Being strategic 39:10How to hire good leaders 42:00Managing your own time 46:25Meditating 48:50If Kumesh wasn’t doing a startup 52:33His super power 53:40Hiring the right sales profiles based on the stage you’re at 62:40Equity and stock options 65:00Ego 67:50How to prioritize 69:35The vision 72:35Sentiment 75:25His legacy 77:40Chat GPT-4 85:45Cold showers 89:30What keeps them from selling 92:20“How do you pick a co-founder? Because it’s like getting married.” “It’s all about the personality and making sure that you can work together with this person. I would say skills and technical abilities and all that stuff, that’s there, sure, but it’s, can you be good friends with this person? Can you have a friendship? That’s kind of how you should choose a co-founder because at the end of the day you’re gonna be spending 5-10 years with that person, so you wanna make sure that you can have a friendship with that person, above skills and above a lot of things.” 13:15accern.com