Podcast Atomic Soul
LaunchPod Media
  The Realities of Startup Life with Kumesh Aroomoogan | Accern's Path to Success in the World of NLP
    Kumesh Aroomoogan, the co-founder and CEO of Accern, joins Jepson Taylor on this soulcast to discuss the unique dynamic between co-founders. Similarly to a marriage, co-founders should make sure they want to spend a long time together before they jump into a business. Kumesh has joined the ranks of Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology and is a major contributor to Forbes AI for Finance. They also discuss healthy ways to manage stress and dive into the gritty details of what a dedicated entrepreneur is willing to do to save their company. "So for a lot of the executives, we want them to learn together with us and so every new milestone and every new success, they should be involved because they're part of the company. They're helping the company grow...We don't keep it a secret and I think transparency within the leadership team is super critical."Working as an accountant 3:00Picking a co-founder 13:10Early struggles 18:35Managing stress and running out of money 25:35What Accern has become 33:00Does the current AI hype help? 36:25Being strategic 39:10How to hire good leaders 42:00Managing your own time 46:25Meditating 48:50If Kumesh wasn't doing a startup 52:33His super power 53:40Hiring the right sales profiles based on the stage you're at 62:40Equity and stock options 65:00Ego 67:50How to prioritize 69:35The vision 72:35Sentiment 75:25His legacy 77:40Chat GPT-4 85:45Cold showers 89:30What keeps them from selling 92:20"How do you pick a co-founder? Because it's like getting married." "It's all about the personality and making sure that you can work together with this person. I would say skills and technical abilities and all that stuff, that's there, sure, but it's, can you be good friends with this person? Can you have a friendship? That's kind of how you should choose a co-founder because at the end of the day you're gonna be spending 5-10 years with that person, so you wanna make sure that you can have a friendship with that person, above skills and above a lot of things." 13:15accern.com
    5/1/2023
    1:37:38
  The Lessons of a Venture Capitalist | Insights from Chris Lynch on Business, Failure, and Investing in People
    What drives you? Meet Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, Founding Investor of DataRobot, and driver of cloud transformation. Jepson speaks with Chris to learn more about what drives him to be a leadership and investing giant, as well as what it takes to find balance at home amid such working chaos. Chris tells us about his past ventures, the struggles he encountered along the way, and how his "no-nonsense" approach actually works for hiring family members - something many business leaders fear greatly. One story in particular opened his eyes to his unhealthy work/life balance and has since been able to find harmony between home and the desk. This is an interview you don't want to miss! "There's nothing that I've done that hasn't failed one or two or sometimes three times. Startups are experiments. Experiments by definition, if you're not failing, you're not making real progress because you smart people, competent people learn from failure. They don't reject it and it's a trade of successful people and entrepreneurs."Learning business through paper route as a young boy 1:15How will can influence your DNA 6:20Common failure points or mistakes founders make 9:00Large startups that fail 13:00The hard decisions 26:00The elevator pitch and data stacks 40:20Customer Data Platform (CDP) 46:30Failure 56:35Things Chris hopes for his kids 1:00:20Investing in and betting on the person 1:05:50The ego journey 1:12:20Keeping talent in the Bay Area 1:39:40"In most instances when you terminate somebody and you're clear about it, and you're supportive of them transitioning to something that's a better fit, you've done them a favor. Because I've been around for 38 years, I have people that I've fired years ago that will contact me randomly, they see something I've posted on LinkedIn, and thank me for doing that." 28:22https://www.reverbadvisors.com/https://www.atscale.com/
    5/1/2023
    1:51:18
  Getting to Know Your Host | Meet Jepson Taylor
    Welcome to the Atomic Soul Podcast, hosted by Benjamin "Jepson" Taylor. Join our adventurous host as he digs deep into his life and tells us the story of how he became an entrepreneur. He's a key player in today's AI innovation and has some incredible ideas to drive the future of technology. He encourages everyone to always have 5 big ideas that are always on the mind because eventually, one of them will grow legs and crawl out of your brain and turn into a project. Jepson tells of the dark side of being an entrepreneur including some major life events he experienced along the way. From a huge company acquisition to abandoning all hope on an airplane, this CEO's been through it all. "If you're normal, please be curious. If you're curious, please be passionate. If you're passionate, please be obsessed."Starting at the end 1:30Mount Superior 4:30Deciding whether to continue school or follow his idea 12:00We are products of our experience 16:00Working at Higher View 24:25Zeff.ai and learning from bad experiences 29:00"I'm walking on the beach, I'm watching the sun rise in Mexico, and it was amazing. I'm all by myself and not a lot of people wake up early at these resorts, and I remember thinking to myself 'If my startup fails, my life is still worth living.'" 37:22Twitter:@bentaylordata
    5/1/2023
    51:17

About Atomic Soul

Welcome to the Atomic Soul Podcast where we explore the very things driving humanity forward. With Jepson Taylor as our trusted guide, we will discover where modern technological innovation meets human nature and explore how the two are shaping the future. This isn't your average "AI is taking over our civilization" show - it's something much more rare that's sure to make you reevaluate your perspective on controversial topics. Each week we'll hear from the world's most interesting people, like corporate giant execs and experienced ayahuasca shamans. You can also expect to learn more about the therapeutic effects of psychedelics from those who administer and those who partake. It's at this very intersection of tech and the brain where we expand our consciousness.
