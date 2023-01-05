The Lessons of a Venture Capitalist | Insights from Chris Lynch on Business, Failure, and Investing in People
What drives you? Meet Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, Founding Investor of DataRobot, and driver of cloud transformation. Jepson speaks with Chris to learn more about what drives him to be a leadership and investing giant, as well as what it takes to find balance at home amid such working chaos. Chris tells us about his past ventures, the struggles he encountered along the way, and how his "no-nonsense" approach actually works for hiring family members - something many business leaders fear greatly. One story in particular opened his eyes to his unhealthy work/life balance and has since been able to find harmony between home and the desk. This is an interview you don't want to miss! "There's nothing that I've done that hasn't failed one or two or sometimes three times. Startups are experiments. Experiments by definition, if you're not failing, you're not making real progress because you smart people, competent people learn from failure. They don't reject it and it's a trade of successful people and entrepreneurs."Learning business through paper route as a young boy 1:15How will can influence your DNA 6:20Common failure points or mistakes founders make 9:00Large startups that fail 13:00The hard decisions 26:00The elevator pitch and data stacks 40:20Customer Data Platform (CDP) 46:30Failure 56:35Things Chris hopes for his kids 1:00:20Investing in and betting on the person 1:05:50The ego journey 1:12:20Keeping talent in the Bay Area 1:39:40“In most instances when you terminate somebody and you’re clear about it, and you’re supportive of them transitioning to something that’s a better fit, you’ve done them a favor. Because I’ve been around for 38 years, I have people that I’ve fired years ago that will contact me randomly, they see something I’ve posted on LinkedIn, and thank me for doing that.” 28:22https://www.reverbadvisors.com/https://www.atscale.com/