Before the industrial revolution, adults and children usually played all games together. These were more often than not, physical games that served a practical purpose. Most served as early training exercises for youngsters, while also helping to keep their parents in shape.
After the industrial revolution, things changed.
Subscribe to America's Untold Stories for all episodes and Free-form Friday content
YouTube: https://youtube.com/americasuntoldstories
Rumble: http://rumble.com/americasuntoldstories
--------
51:42
The Dark History Behind the Mayflower's Journey to America
The Mayflower's journey to Plymouth Rock was filled with suffering and death. Over half the passengers died that first brutal winter from disease, malnutrition, and the harsh weather. Why did they suffer so badly? Americas Untold Stories explores the full story behind the Pilgrims' voyage on the Mayflower and their early struggles to survive. Learn the shocking truth about the cargo they brought over and their crippling alcoholism. How the Native Americans saved them and taught them to plant corn. And what that First Thanksgiving was really like. This dramatic untold history will change how you see the Pilgrims and Plymouth Rock.
--------
31:12
17 Year Old Girl Jackie Mitchell Struck Out Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig
On April 2nd, 1931 a 17 year old girl, Jackie Mitchell pitched in an exhibition game where she struck out legendary players Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig back-to-back.
Join Mark Groubert and Eric Hunley as we share this tale while the country is enjoying the World Series.
--------
10:50
Alabama Pitts - from Prison to Professional Baseball
Alabama Pitts was locked up in Sing Sing for armed robbery when he played against the New York Yankees' Murderer's Row line-up with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Join Mark Groubert and Eric Hunley and learn about this amazing story right in time for the World Series.
--------
44:37
Don Hrycyk was the Los Angeles Art Detective
For over 20 years Don Hrycyk was known as the Los Angeles "Art Detective" when he ran the LA Art Theft detail. Los Angeles has more museums than any other city in America which initiated the creation of a specialized department dedicated to art recovery. Mark Groubert and Eric Hunley share Mark's experience writing Don's story and surrounding events.
The crazy true story continues with how Mark got involved in covering the shocking murder case of Sherri Rasmussen by LAPD detective Stephanie Lazarus. This true crime story has it all - affairs, jealousy, mystery, corruption. Learn the timeline of events in this wild LAPD case with Americas Untold Stories' Eric Hunley and Mark Groubert.