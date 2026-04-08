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18 episodes
- Election Day is over. What do you do now? A good campaign has a solid wrap-up plan regardless of winning or losing. In this episode of Advisory Opinions, Jack Blakely and Adrienne Royer discuss best practices of winding down your campaign in addition to things that campaigns must do, such as updating donation page disclaimers, filing FEC reports, and sending staffers the right tax forms for 2018.
Make sure to check out the show notes for details and links of all the resources discussed in this episode.
- You've almost made it to Election Day. Find out how to maximize your day with tips and suggestions that your hosts, Jack and Adrienne, gathered from campaign veterans. Hear about lessons learned, strategies for planning your day, and how to best prepare for the unexpected from early in the morning until late that night.
- Your campaign security may be bad, but the FEC approved some new tools to help. Jack and Adrienne discuss a recent advisory opinion from the FEC where they exempted Microsoft's AccountGuard from being considered an in-kind donation. Microsoft rolled out a suite of security features for free to political campaigns, PACs, parties and other political entities who are Office 365 customers. Normally, this would be considered an in-kind donation and campaigns would need to disclose it. To the surprise of many, the FEC exempted Microsoft.
In this episode, the hosts discuss what's available from Microsoft and some free tools that Google provides to improve your security.
The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the hosts and do no necessarily reflect the policies or positions of CMDI, or any other agency, organization, employer, or company.
- The world of campaign finance issues has been active in the past couple of weeks, and there are updates to two legal cases mentioned in the episode #14. Jack and Adrienne discuss recent news from CREW vs. FEC and Americans for Prosperity vs. Becerra. They also provide an update on the Senate e-file bill, which President Trump signed this afternoon.
For the latest information on the FEC's response to the Senate e-file change, please see CMDI's blog.
The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the hosts and do no necessarily reflect the policies or positions of CMDI, or any other agency, organization, employer, or company.
- This summer, there have been two big changes for 501(c)4 organizations, one from the IRS and one from the US Courts. First, the IRS announced they would no longer collect the Schedule B portion of 990 forms for 501(c)4 organizations. This eliminates the requirement to submit the names and addresses of major donors. Secondly, a DC Circuit Court judge ruled that 501(c)4 organizations must disclose the names of donors who contribute more than $200 towards an independent expenditure.
The hosts of Advisory Opinions discuss what these two changes mean for 501(c)4 organizations.
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About Advisory Opinions
A show for Republican campaign professionals by campaign professionals. We discuss the nuts & bolts of how to run a political campaign, best practices, tips, and breaking news about campaign management, fundraising, FEC compliance, and fundraising. Whether you are working on your first campaign or a seasoned veteran, Advisory Opinions will help you stay on top of what you need to know in the chaotic world of elections and politics. The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the hosts and do no necessarily reflect the policies or positions of CMDI, or any other agency, organization, employer, or company.Podcast website
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