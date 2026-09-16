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193 episodes
A Psychologist Found Jesus at 39. Now She Shows People How to Actually Heal. - #190 Moriah Thomas09/15/2026 | 2h 24 mins.Moriah Thomas spent years studying the human mind and treating trauma. Then she found Jesus at 39—and began discovering a kind of healing she had never been taught in psychology.
Moriah holds multiple degrees in psychology and counseling, including a doctorate. But after coming to faith, she began hearing the voice of God, seeing angels and the spiritual realm, praying in tongues, experiencing deliverance, and pursuing the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Then her understanding of trauma began to change.
Today, Moriah helps people uncover wounds and beliefs that may have been buried for years—not simply by teaching them how to cope, but by helping them quiet their minds, listen for Jesus, and allow Him to speak truth into the places that still hurt.
In this conversation, Moriah and Stacy explore the difference between managing trauma and healing it, how to recognize the voice of God, what Moriah sees in the spiritual realm, and why she believes many Christians are living with far less freedom and intimacy with Jesus than is available to them.
Stacy also shares what happened when he personally went through one of Moriah’s two-hour freedom sessions—and Jesus brought up something from his childhood he hadn’t thought about in decades.
👉 Learn more about the freedom ministry Moriah is developing below:
Website: www.riseupculture.church
Email address: freedom@theriseupculture.com
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✟ Small Group Questions from this Episode
⇨ How have you personally experienced the “weight of truth” in your walk with Jesus?
⇨ What does spiritual hunger look like in your life right now, and what helps you pursue God more deeply?
⇨ What areas of your life might Jesus be inviting you to heal so you can experience more of Him?
✟ Key Bible Verses for Further Study
⇨ John 10:27
⇨ Hebrews 11:6
⇨ James 4:8
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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:
✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give
✟ Recommend a guest for us ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/contact
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✟ CONNECT WITH US!
⇨ Website: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/
⇨ YouTube: https://bit.ly/asfmyoutube
⇨ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrongerfaith/
⇨ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrongerfaith
⇨ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrongerfaith
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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.
✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books
I Swore I'd Never Fake It — Then I Couldn't Stop Speaking in Tongues - #189 Tyler Edwards09/08/2026 | 2h 20 mins.He thought people who spoke in tongues were faking it. Then, alone in his car, he lost control of his own voice — and it didn't stop.
Tyler Edwards grew up around Christianity, walked away from it, explored other beliefs, and eventually landed somewhere he wasn't sure what he believed at all. Serious kidney failure forced him to confront his own mortality — and he surrendered his life to Jesus. Days later, while driving alone, he felt prompted to pray. He opened his mouth reluctantly, determined not to fake anything.
What happened next wasn't emotion, and it wasn't something he could have produced himself. He began speaking in tongues and felt what he describes as the tangible presence of God — a weight he still struggles to put into words, lasting nearly the whole day. Two months later, he received the kidney transplant he needed to survive.
But Tyler's story isn't just about the encounter. It's also a warning: even after something that undeniable, your relationship with God can quietly fade if you stop pursuing Him.
In this conversation, Tyler and Stacy talk openly about the baptism of the Holy Spirit, speaking in tongues, surrender, healing, and what it means to keep chasing God after the encounter is over.
Tyler’s Testimony Video Submission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GPUUewmVU4
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✟ Small Group Questions from this Episode
⇨ How have seasons of searching for truth shaped your faith?
⇨ What does Tyler’s experience reveal about God’s timing and the posture He responds to?
⇨ Describe a time when God changed the way you saw the world, yourself, or others.
✟ Bible Verses for Further Study
⇨ John 7:38
⇨ Acts 2:4
⇨ John 9:3
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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:
✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give
✟ Recommend a guest for us ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/contact
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✟ CONNECT WITH US!
⇨ Website: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/
⇨ YouTube: https://bit.ly/asfmyoutube
⇨ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrongerfaith/
⇨ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrongerfaith
⇨ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrongerfaith
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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.
✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books
Black Tar Came Out of Her as God Delivered Her From a Lifetime of Trauma - #188 Kathy Williamson09/01/2026 | 2h 21 mins.Kathy Williamson believed in God — but she knew there had to be more. Then one night on her bathroom floor, she experienced the Holy Spirit in a way she never imagined.
After years of hidden shame, anger, bitterness, and unexplained spiritual torment, Kathy began desperately pursuing God — praying for ten months for the gift of tongues. What followed was a two-and-a-half-hour encounter with the Holy Spirit that included speaking in tongues, visions, supernatural deliverance, and a physical manifestation she describes as black tar leaving her body. Her husband heard it happening through the door and started recording.
But Kathy's story isn't ultimately about chasing supernatural experiences or spiritual gifts — it's about discovering intimacy with God. She shares what happened when she stopped simply believing in God and started surrendering her life to truly know Him, and why she believes anyone seeking encounters, healing, deliverance, or spiritual gifts should pursue God Himself first.
If you're hungry to experience more of God, hear His voice, understand the Holy Spirit, or walk in greater spiritual freedom, this conversation is for you.
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✟ Small Group Questions From This Episode
⇨ How does Kathy’s story challenge our understanding of what it means to truly seek God with our whole heart?
⇨ What does her experience reveal about the cost and the beauty of obedience, especially when God asks for something difficult?
⇨ How does Kathy’s encounter illustrate the Holy Spirit’s power to heal past wounds and transform identity?
✟ Bible References for Further Study
⇨ John 15:4–5
⇨ Romans 8:1
⇨ James 4:8
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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:
✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give
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✟ Recommend a guest for us ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/contact
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✟ Subscribe to our Clips Channel ⇨ https://www.youtube.com/@AStrongerFaithClips/?sub_confirmation=1
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✟ CONNECT WITH US!
⇨ Website: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/
⇨ YouTube: https://bit.ly/asfmyoutube
⇨ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrongerfaith
⇨ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrongerfaith/
⇨ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrongerfaith
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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.
✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books
I Grew Up in Church. My Childhood 'Nervous Stomach' Was Actually a Demon. - #187 Kelly Alix08/25/2026 | 2h 32 mins.Kelly Alix grew up in church and did everything she thought a good Christian should do—but she had no idea how real the spiritual world actually was.
An unexplained childhood “nervous stomach” followed Kelly into adulthood, fear began sabotaging the calling God had placed on her, and eventually her hunger for something spiritually real drew her toward witchcraft and the paranormal.
In this episode, Kelly shares how she came to believe her lifelong struggle wasn't simply anxiety, experienced deliverance from a spirit of fear, and discovered what it actually means to experience the Holy Spirit instead of simply believing in God.
We talk about demonic attack, spiritual warfare, witchcraft and the occult, hearing God's voice, deliverance, discerning counterfeit spirituality, and encountering the presence of God.
If you've ever wondered whether there's more of God to experience than what you've known, Kelly's story may challenge what you believe is possible.
Kelly on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyalixmusic?igsh=cnF6M3J3YjZ4bjYy
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✟ Small Group Questions From This Episode:
⇨ How has God met you in moments of fear, anxiety, or emotional overwhelm?
⇨ When have you cried out to God in desperation and seen Him respond?
⇨ What does it look like to seek God “with all your heart” in your current season?
✟ Bible References for Further Study:
⇨ Jeremiah 29:13
⇨ Galatians 5:22–23
⇨ 1 Samuel 16:23
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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:
✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give
✟ Recommend a guest for us ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/contact
✟ CONNECT WITH US!
⇨ Website: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/
⇨ YouTube: https://bit.ly/asfmyoutube
⇨ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrongerfaith/
⇨ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrongerfaith
⇨ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrongerfaith
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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.
✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books
I Was a Lifelong Atheist Who Became an Anti-Theist. Now I Preach Jesus. - #186 James Leonard08/18/2026 | 3h 7 mins.He was a lifelong atheist who became a committed anti-theist. Today, he preaches Jesus and leads worship—because Jesus actually spoke to him.
James Leonard wanted nothing to do with Christianity. His search for truth eventually took him through Buddhism, meditation, New Age spirituality, tarot cards, channeling, and nearly an ayahuasca retreat.
Then, during a 10-day silent meditation retreat, James experienced something he couldn't explain away—a thought entered his mind that he knew wasn't his own. He didn't know it was Jesus.
Over the next year, James began encountering Jesus in unexpected ways until one night, after days of wrestling with what he was discovering, he finally said yes.
Today, the man who once proudly identified himself as an anti-theist teaches the Bible, preaches Jesus, and leads Christian worship.
👉 REACH JAMES:
• If you want to reach out to James directly with questions or comments – jamesleonardministry@gmail.com
• YouTube (sermons and other content) – https://www.youtube.com/@jleonard24
• James on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jleonard47/
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✟ Small Group Questions From This Episode:
• How have you personally experienced God in quiet or solitary moments?
• Where have you seen the limits of trying to live a good life apart from God?
• How has God used love, relationships, or service to draw you toward Him?
✟ Bible References for Further Study:
• 1 Kings 19:12
• John 13:14–15
• 2 Corinthians 5:17
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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:
✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give
✟ Recommend a guest for us ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/contact
✟ CONNECT WITH US!
⇨ Website: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/
⇨ YouTube: https://bit.ly/asfmyoutube
⇨ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrongerfaith/
⇨ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrongerfaith
⇨ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrongerfaith
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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.
✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books
#AtheistToChristian #ChristianTestimony #JesusChangedMyLife #FindingJesus #GodIsReal #NewAgeToJesus #GodSpokeToMe #AntiTheist #FromDoubtToFaith #SpiritualAwakening #ChristianPodcast #AStrongerFaith
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