Moriah Thomas spent years studying the human mind and treating trauma. Then she found Jesus at 39—and began discovering a kind of healing she had never been taught in psychology.



Moriah holds multiple degrees in psychology and counseling, including a doctorate. But after coming to faith, she began hearing the voice of God, seeing angels and the spiritual realm, praying in tongues, experiencing deliverance, and pursuing the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Then her understanding of trauma began to change.



Today, Moriah helps people uncover wounds and beliefs that may have been buried for years—not simply by teaching them how to cope, but by helping them quiet their minds, listen for Jesus, and allow Him to speak truth into the places that still hurt.



In this conversation, Moriah and Stacy explore the difference between managing trauma and healing it, how to recognize the voice of God, what Moriah sees in the spiritual realm, and why she believes many Christians are living with far less freedom and intimacy with Jesus than is available to them.



Stacy also shares what happened when he personally went through one of Moriah’s two-hour freedom sessions—and Jesus brought up something from his childhood he hadn’t thought about in decades.



👉 Learn more about the freedom ministry Moriah is developing below:

Website: www.riseupculture.church

Email address: freedom@theriseupculture.com

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✟ Small Group Questions from this Episode

⇨ How have you personally experienced the “weight of truth” in your walk with Jesus?

⇨ What does spiritual hunger look like in your life right now, and what helps you pursue God more deeply?

⇨ What areas of your life might Jesus be inviting you to heal so you can experience more of Him?



✟ Key Bible Verses for Further Study

⇨ John 10:27

⇨ Hebrews 11:6

⇨ James 4:8

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👉 THINGS YOU CAN DO!:

✟ Donate to A Stronger Faith ⇨ https://www.astrongerfaith.org/give



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✟ For prayer or deliverance, or to become a prayer partner, please visit: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/prayer.



✟ ASF recommended books: https://www.astrongerfaith.org/books