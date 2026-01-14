Evan Gershkovich is based in Moscow for the Wall Street Journal. Most recently, he was writing about how the war in Ukraine is changing Russian society and the shockwaves that conflict is having on the economy. But on March 29th, Russian authorities detained Evan and are holding him in a notorious prison under allegations of espionage. With the parallels to our story in “544 Days,” we want to share this update. Ever since this show was released, Jason Rezaian has been following cases of journalists and other Americans around the world who are being targeted by authoritarian autocratic regimes. You can find that coverage here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/jason-rezaian/ This episode originally aired on “The Journal.” You can listen to new episodes every weekday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices