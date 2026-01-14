Bonus: Protests in Iran and 10 Years of Freedom
1/14/2026 | 37 mins.
It's been 10 years since Jason Rezaian, host of 544 Days, was released from his wrongful imprisonment in Iran. On the anniversary of his freedom, Jason sits down with Tommy Vietor, host of Pod Save The World. They dig into the recent protests in Iran, whether the regime is headed toward collapse, and how Jason is still fighting for press freedom a decade after being held hostage.
Another Reporter Imprisoned (from The Journal. podcast)
4/25/2023 | 16 mins.
Evan Gershkovich is based in Moscow for the Wall Street Journal. Most recently, he was writing about how the war in Ukraine is changing Russian society and the shockwaves that conflict is having on the economy. But on March 29th, Russian authorities detained Evan and are holding him in a notorious prison under allegations of espionage. With the parallels to our story in "544 Days," we want to share this update. Ever since this show was released, Jason Rezaian has been following cases of journalists and other Americans around the world who are being targeted by authoritarian autocratic regimes. You can find that coverage here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/jason-rezaian/ This episode originally aired on "The Journal." You can listen to new episodes every weekday.
It Isn’t Over | Episode 9
10/19/2021 | 53 mins.
Is it possible to return to "normal" after a traumatic imprisonment? As Jason and Yegi begin to make a new life in the U.S., they each face their own struggles. And they confront the troubling reality that, five years later, Iran and other countries continue taking political hostages.
The 544th Day | Episode 8
10/19/2021 | 46 mins.
After a year and a half in prison, Jason leaves Evin. But that's just the beginning of a crazy odyssey as Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps tries one last time to scramble the deal to get Jason and Yegi out of Iran.
The Lying Shepherd | Episode 7
10/12/2021 | 33 mins.
The clock ticks perilously down towards the day the nuclear deal goes into effect. For Jason, it feels like the door is closing. What he doesn't know is that his family, the Post, and the Obama administration are increasing the pressure on Iran. Featuring Marty Baron, Brett McGurk, Lisa Monaco, Ben Rhodes and John Kerry.
