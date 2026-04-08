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4th Republic

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Government
4th Republic
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • 4th Republic

    Interview: Ayo Adio

    07/09/2025 | 51 mins.
    In this episode of 4th Republic, we’re joined by Ayo Adio, who is currently running for Local Government Chairman of Eti Osa in Lagos. His campaign is unconventional, youth-led, and rooted in the belief that real change begins at the local level.
    Adio walks us through the motivations behind his candidacy, the barriers he’s navigating as a first-time contender without political godfathers, and what he’s learning about the way local governance actually works in Nigeria.
    This conversation is a crash course in political courage, civic engagement, and the complexities of running for office in a system that often discourages independent thought.
  • 4th Republic

    Interview: Governor Kayode Fayemi

    06/24/2024 | 1h 13 mins.
    The story of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be written without referring to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

    Governor Fayemi, a two-time Governor of Ekiti State, the former Chair of the influential Governor's Forum, and former Minister of Solid Minerals Development was also the Policy & Research Director of President Buhari's successful 2015 campaign.

    In this conversation with Oluwamayowa Idowu, Governor Fayemi takes us through his experience growing up in Ibadan and returning to the "village" in Ado Ekiti to continue his academic studies and his evolution into one of the leading intellectuals of the NADECO and June 12 movement.
  • 4th Republic

    Interview: Funso Doherty

    05/14/2024 | 1h 34 mins.
    Opposition politics in Lagos has received a new face in the form of Funso Doherty.

    Doherty who sought the Lagos Governorship in the 2023 elections under the auspices of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came into Politics on the back of a successful career in financial services.

    In this interview with Oluwamayowa Idowu, Doherty takes us through his experience growing up in Lagos, getting a taste of the leadership bug as a student, working at GT Bank in its embryonic stage, and his interest in public service.
  • 4th Republic

    Interview: Prince Clem Agba

    03/28/2024 | 40 mins.
    Prince Clem Agba has lived a rich life in the private and public sector.

    An aspirant in the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Edo State Governor, he was the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in President Buhari's administration. Before that, he'd served as a Commissioner in Adams Oshiomhole's administration (Environment and Public Utilities, Lands and Survey).

    His professional life was spent working at an oil and gas major. Throughout this conversation, he takes me through the course of his career, his heritage, and his ambition to rule the people of Edo.

    **This episode was recorded prior to the Edo primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
  • 4th Republic

    March 17th 2023: The Senate Faces Budget Padding Accusations

    03/17/2024 | 4 mins.
    On today's despatch, we break down the news around the Budget padding allegations leveled against the Senate, the opening of the Nigeria-Niger borders, and the reported withdrawal of Ruby Onwudiwe to the Nigerian Senate.

    Subscribe to Stomach Infrastructure ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here

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About 4th Republic

4th Republic is a podcast of non-partisan leaning seeking to chart and contextualize the key actors and events which characterize the Nigerian political space post the 1999 return to democracy.
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