In this episode of 4th Republic, we’re joined by Ayo Adio, who is currently running for Local Government Chairman of Eti Osa in Lagos. His campaign is unconventional, youth-led, and rooted in the belief that real change begins at the local level.
Adio walks us through the motivations behind his candidacy, the barriers he’s navigating as a first-time contender without political godfathers, and what he’s learning about the way local governance actually works in Nigeria.
This conversation is a crash course in political courage, civic engagement, and the complexities of running for office in a system that often discourages independent thought.