Prince Clem Agba has lived a rich life in the private and public sector.



An aspirant in the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Edo State Governor, he was the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in President Buhari's administration. Before that, he'd served as a Commissioner in Adams Oshiomhole's administration (Environment and Public Utilities, Lands and Survey).



His professional life was spent working at an oil and gas major. Throughout this conversation, he takes me through the course of his career, his heritage, and his ambition to rule the people of Edo.



**This episode was recorded prior to the Edo primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).