Bears Banter Ep. 200: Ben Johnson's agent, Rick Smith, tells all!

What an episode we have for you on the 200th episode of Bears Banter! Rick Smith, Ben Johnson's agent, joins the podcast and is incredibly transparent. He discusses what information he planted in the media, how the Raiders' smoke got so big, how Ben Johnson made his decision, when he made his decision, and how Kevin Warren played a key role in making this happen. It might be the best interview we've done on Bears Banter!