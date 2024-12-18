Bear & Balanced: Ben Johnson X's & O's with Bobby Peters
No one studies NFL playbooks like Bobby Peters, so JB and Lester are bringing him on their Bear & Balanced to share his thoughts on how Ben Johnson will design his offense around Caleb Williams.
1:04:14
Bears Banter Ep. 200: Ben Johnson's agent, Rick Smith, tells all!
What an episode we have for you on the 200th episode of Bears Banter! Rick Smith, Ben Johnson's agent, joins the podcast and is incredibly transparent. He discusses what information he planted in the media, how the Raiders' smoke got so big, how Ben Johnson made his decision, when he made his decision, and how Kevin Warren played a key role in making this happen. It might be the best interview we've done on Bears Banter!
1:26:11
Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again. Ben Johnson, Staff, and Press Conference Reaction
Join Mason West (@WestSportsPT), Danny Meehan (@DanMeehan90), and Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) as they react to the Ben Johnson hire and all the news Bears over the past week.If you like the video, be sure to like it and subscribe to our channel! Follow along all season for more #NFL content just like this.Twitter:https://x.com/2ndCityGridironhttps://x.com/WestSportsPThttps://x.com/DanMeehan90https://x.com/kdthompson5#Bears #ChicagoBears #football #NFL #BearDown #Chicago #Illinois #NFCNorth
1:13:26
Making Monsters: Getting to Know Ben Johnson
Taylor Doll Chats with Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit to chat about the journey and final days of Johnson calling plays in Detroit. They discuss his personality and fit in Chicago plus what Bears need to do to get things rolling.
39:37
Bear & Balanced: Bears Land Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears did it! Jeff Berckes, Lester Wiltfong and Taylor Doll talk about the Bears hire of Ben Johnson and all good things Chicago! Let's freaking go!