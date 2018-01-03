Change Agent - The New York Times

Change Agent - The New York TimesNew York CityPodcast
How can learning the secrets of competitive breath holding help a woman fix an online shopping habit? What can a recovering alcoholic learn from a Domino's Pizza marketing campaign? Charles Duhigg, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author of “The Power of Habit,” hosts this podcast that turns obstacles into opportunities. We unearth surprising stories from science and business to offer solutions to people's problems. Will the solutions work? We stick around to find out.Station website