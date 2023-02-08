About WZOX 106.5 Jack FM

About WZOX 106.5 Jack FM

About WZOX 106.5 Jack FM

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WZOX 106.5 Jack FM, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a top choice for Southwest Michigan listeners who enjoy a diverse music selection and local sports coverage. Known for its "Playing What We Want" format, 106.5 Jack FM delivers a unique mix of rock, pop, and hits from various decades, creating an eclectic listening experience.



In addition to its varied music programming, WZOX proudly covers Western Michigan University athletics and select NCAA events, making it a go-to station for fans of local college sports. As part of Midwest Communications, the station brings listeners both music and sports, without the traditional DJ format, allowing for seamless enjoyment of great tunes and live game coverage.



Accessible on 106.5 FM and through online streaming, 106.5 Jack FM serves Kalamazoo and the surrounding area, offering the perfect mix of music, Western Michigan sports, and NCAA action.

