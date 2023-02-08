About WLXG 1300 AM

About WLXG 1300 AM

About WLXG 1300 AM

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WLXG 1300 AM is a prominent sports radio station that broadcasts to the Lexington, Kentucky area. The station offers a diverse range of programming, including live game coverage, expert analysis, interviews with players and coaches and sports talk shows.



The station's sports coverage is centered on the most popular sports in the area, such as American football and basketball. WLXG 1300 AM provides in-depth coverage of the NFL and focuses on the University of Kentucky Basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals. Listeners can stay updated on the latest scores, stats, and news from their favorite teams and get an in-depth look at the performance of the teams.



WLXG 1300 AM can be accessed through various platforms, including online streaming, AM radio, and mobile apps. Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay informed on the world of sports with WLXG 1300 AM. Tune in for the latest sports news, live game coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with top athletes and coaches, all focused on the most popular sports in the Lexington area, particularly American football and basketball, and the University of Kentucky teams.

