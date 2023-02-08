Skip to content
Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Society & Culture
Comedy
News
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
Top 40 & Charts
Playing now
WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
About WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
About WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
About WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
(9)
Station website
English
Wilkes-Barre PA
Pennsylvania
USA
Top 40 & Charts
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.23.2
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:34:34 PM
A company from
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
La Caliente Torreón 92.3 FM
Torreon, Pop, Talk, Top 40 & Charts
Groot FM 90.5
Pretoria, Top 40 & Charts
WJUL 1230 AM
Hiawassee GA, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
SWR3
Baden-Baden, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM
Hits, Top 40 & Charts
DFM 101.2 FM
Moscow, Pop, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
DR P3
Copenhagen, Alternative, Pop, Hip Hop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio antenne 1
Stuttgart, Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
102.7 KIIS FM
Los Angeles, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
oe24 RADIO
Vienna, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
BAYERN 3
Munich, Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM
Kansas City MO, Talk, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Relax
Kladno, Top 40 & Charts
NDR 2
Hamburg, Pop, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
HIT RADIO FFH
Bad Vilbel, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Listen to WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM, La Caliente Torreón 92.3 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
WKRZ - KRZ 98.5 FM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Pennsylvania
More stations from Pennsylvania
More stations from Pennsylvania
94 WIP Sportsradio
Philadelphia
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Pittsburgh, Talk
Steelers Nation Radio
Pittsburgh, Talk
WPHT - Talk Radio Philadelphia 1210 AM
Philadelphia, Talk
WNTP - NewsTalk 990 AM
Philadelphia, Talk
WMBS 590 AM
Uniontown PA, Pop
WKDU 91.7 FM
Philadelphia, Alternative
WHYY-FM 90.9 - 91FM
Philadelphia, Pop
WNTP AM 990 The Answer
Philadelphia, Talk
WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM
North East PA, Oldies
WEEU
Reading, Talk
WESA 90.5 - Pittsburgh's NPR News
Pittsburgh, Talk
WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!
Philadelphia, Rock
KYW - newsradioKYW - newsradio
Philadelphia, Pop, Hits
WJTL 90.3 FM
Manheim PA, Christian Music
WDVE 102.5 DVE
Pittsburgh, Talk, Classic Rock
WXPN
Philadelphia, Alternative
WILK-FM News Radio 103.1
Scranton
Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM
Pittsburgh
KDKA 1020 AM
Pittsburgh, Talk
WHYY-HD2 Arts & Info Service
Philadelphia, Classical, Talk
WYCY Classic Hits 105.3 FM
Hawley, Hits
WLUI Big Lewie 92.9 FM
Lewistown, Oldies, Hits
WNAP - Gospel Highway 11 1110 AM
Philadelphia, Gospel
WMGK - Philadelphia's Classic Rock 102.9 FM
Philadelphia, Classic Rock
WRTI 90.1 FM HD2 Jazz
Philadelphia, Jazz
WPSN - Wayne Pike News Radio 1590 AM
Honesdale, Talk
WLXG 1300 AM
Kentucky, Talk
KBDB-FM Twilight 96.7
Forks, Pop
WYEP 91.3 FM
Pittsburgh, Alternative
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
20/20
True Crime