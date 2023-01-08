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Radio WMW

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Radio WMW
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About Radio WMW
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Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with pop and hits? Radio WMW, the station from radio NRW, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The one hundred and ninety-fifth position on our top list is occupied by Radio WMW. With no less than eleven streams there's never a dull moment. Radio WMW streams a balanced mixture of music and news. The language is in German.

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GermanBorkenNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyPopHits
Radio WMW: Frequencies
Ahaus 93 FM
Bocholt 88.4 FM
Borken 97.6 FM
Gronau 103.6 FM
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