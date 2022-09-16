Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The most hip-shakin' hits from pop provide you with a great start to your day, when you tune into the station Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Nord.
Dülmen, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, German
About Radio Kiepenkerl

The most hip-shakin' hits from pop provide you with a great start to your day, when you tune into the station Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Nord. In our top list, Radio Kiepenkerl has achieved a solid 516th position. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package with twelve streams. No matter if information or music, Radio Kiepenkerl provides you witheverything you need. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

Radio Kiepenkerl: Frequencies

Coesfeld 107.4 FM
Dülmen 106.3 FM
Lüdinghausen 88.2 FM

