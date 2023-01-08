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About Radio Kiepenkerl
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The most hip-shakin' hits from pop provide you with a great start to your day, when you tune into the station Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Nord. In our top list, Radio Kiepenkerl has achieved a solid 516th position. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package with twelve streams. No matter if information or music, Radio Kiepenkerl provides you witheverything you need. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.
Radio Kiepenkerl: Frequencies
Coesfeld 107.4 FM
Dülmen 106.3 FM
Lüdinghausen 88.2 FM