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About Antenne Unna
(616)
Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station from the radio NRW, Antenne Unna, for the age group 25-34. It is ranked no. 542 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are provided with a variety with eleven streams. No matter if news or music, with Antenne Unna you get everything you need. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.
Antenne Unna: Frequencies
Lünen/STEAG Kraftwerk 97.4 FM
Schwerte/Sommerberg 102.3 FM
Selm/Stadtverwaltung 89.3 FM