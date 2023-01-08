About Radio 91.2

About Radio 91.2

About Radio 91.2

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Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with pop? Radio 91.2, the station from radio NRW, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The three hundred and twenty-ninth position on our top list is currently occupied by Radio 91.2. With altogether eleven streams the best entertainment is provided. Not only a varied musical composition but also talks and researches are an integral part of Radio 91.2's program. The language is in German.

