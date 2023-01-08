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About Radio Bochum
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Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop and top 40 & charts? Radio Bochum, the station from radio NRW, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. It is ranked no. 453 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetof eight streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also a good portion of information is on the program of Radio Bochum. The moderation is in German.
Radio Bochum: Frequencies
Bochum-Grumme 98.5 FM