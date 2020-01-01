Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

45 Stations from Bochum

Radio Bochum
Bochum, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
54house.fm
Bochum, Germany / House
CT das radio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
Radio Bochum - Dein 90er Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s
Route666
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Metal
Radio-Party-Laune
Bochum, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Punkrockers Radio
Bochum, Germany / Punk, Electro, Rock
Blickwinkel KUNDE
Bochum, Germany / Podcast
Drei gegen Willi
Bochum, Germany / Podcast
Flammen Herz Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Flying Music
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Electro, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
basicwave
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
crazy-fun-radio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
godstreams
Bochum, Germany / Disco
lautradio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
radio-schlagerwahn
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
radio-schlagerwahn-mix
Bochum, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio-Wattenscheid.de
Bochum, Germany / Pop
radiodance
Bochum, Germany / Hits
radiosunshinemusik
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
radiowelle-deutschland
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
schlagerdinner
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
sunshinemusik-beats
Bochum, Germany / Techno
Lautradio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
Movie Watchdogs
Bochum, Germany / Podcast
Party-Dance-Radio
Bochum, Germany / Techno, Hits, Disco
Radio 1 Wattenscheid24
Bochum, Germany / Techno, Country, Pop, Rock
Radio Bochum - Dein 80er Radio
Bochum, Germany / 80s
Radio Bochum - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
Radio Bochum - Dein Lounge Radio
Bochum, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening
Radio Bochum - Dein Love Radio
Bochum, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Bochum - Dein Rock Radio
Bochum, Germany / Rock
Radio Bochum - Dein Schlager Radio
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
Radio Bochum - Dein Top40 Radio
Bochum, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Bochum - Dein Urban Radio
Bochum, Germany / Urban
Radio Bochum - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Bochum, Germany / Hits
Radio-Schakalaka-Bimbam
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Hits
Radio-SRW
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Rock
Radio-Sunshine-Musik
Bochum, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Wattenscheid Eins
Bochum, Germany / Country, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
RockYou.fm
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Punk, Metal
Ruhrtime
Bochum, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro
talkradioFM
Bochum, Germany / News-Talk
Dirk Kreuters Vertriebsoffensive
Bochum, Germany / Podcast
WebRadioWattenscheid
Bochum, Germany / Discofox, Schlager

Radio frequencies in Bochum

CT das radio
90
Radio Bochum
98.5