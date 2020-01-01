Radio Logo
14 Stations from Borken

Radio WMW
Borken, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio WMW - Dein 90er Radio
Borken, Germany / 90s
Radio WMW - Dein Top40 Radio
Borken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Discofox-Hithaus
Borken, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
niggel
Borken, Germany / Hits
Radio Hitpower
Borken, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop, 90s
Radio WMW - Dein 80er Radio
Borken, Germany / 80s
Radio WMW - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Borken, Germany / Pop
Radio WMW - Dein Lounge Radio
Borken, Germany / Chillout
Radio WMW - Dein Love Radio
Borken, Germany / Ballads
Radio WMW - Dein Rock Radio
Borken, Germany / Rock
Radio WMW - Dein Schlager Radio
Borken, Germany / Schlager
Radio WMW - Dein Urban Radio
Borken, Germany / Urban
Radio WMW - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Borken, Germany / Hits

Radio frequencies in Borken

Radio WMW
97.6