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About Radio Potentielle
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Radio Potentielle is an online Haitian-American radio station that was founded on November 19, 2019. The station provides a variety of programming, including news, music, cultural content, and talk shows, that cater to the Haitian-American community and beyond.
The mission of Radio Potentielle is to be a voice for the Haitian-American community and to promote Haitian culture and heritage. The station is dedicated to providing high-quality programming that informs, educates, and entertains its listeners.